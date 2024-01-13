What Is the Jimmie Johnson Foundation? Details About the NASCAR Legend’s Foundation & Impact

SPARTA, KY – JULY 14: Jimmie Johnson, driver of the (48) Lowe s/Jimmie Johnson Foundation Chevrolet, waves to the crowd during driver introductions before the Monster Energy NASCAR Motorsport USA Cup Series Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart on July 14th, 2018, at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta, Kentucky. (Photo by Adam Lacy/Icon Sportswire) AUTO: JUL 14 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series – Quaker State 400 PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxDENxONLY Icon180714065400 EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Founded in 2006, the Jimmie Johnson Foundation aims to assist children, families, and communities in need all over the United States of America. However, the JJF primarily focuses on providing grants to fund K-12 public education through its Champions Grants Program.

Advertisement

Besides the K-12 institutions, these grants are awarded every year to charter schools. Back in 2022, the JJF provided a sum of $468,462.47 to 18 school projects as a part of the Champions Grants Program. More than 11,000 students benefited from the hefty donation. However, that is not the most impressive stat about this well-known non-profit organization.

More than $13 million has been sanctioned in grants to the schools by the Jimmie Johnson Foundation since its inception. To this day, 6,817,146 grants have been awarded in various disciplines like Science & Technology, Language & Literacy, Health & Wellness, and Arts.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TeamJJF/status/1745205331842486393?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The Jimmie Johnson Foundation over the years

Since the 7X Cup Series champion and his wife Chandra Johnson started the JJF, they have hosted an array of programs and fundraisers. Arguably, the Blue Bunny Helmet of Hope and Team Up For Technology grant programs make up to the top of the list.

The Blue Bunny Helmet of Hope program gave the fans a chance to nominate their favorite charitable organization that funds K-12 public education for the golden opportunity to get featured on Johnson’s helmet for a race in the NASCAR Cup Series. Besides that, the selected charities also receive a handsome grant and a Blue Bunny ice cream party.

Just like the Blue Bunny Helmet of Hope program, the Team Up For Technology Program also invited people throughout the States to nominate a K-12 public or charter school to receive a grant worth $48,000 to level up their technology. Following the nomination, the selected schools were required to record a short video on why they needed to update their technology. 10 schools were awarded more than $550,000 in cash.

These noble deeds that the veteran racer does for the benefit of society will only increase the immense love and respect that the fans already have for him. We, as motorsport enthusiasts, salute his countless endeavors towards the betterment of students and communities in need.