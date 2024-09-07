Why Dale Earnhardt Jr. Wants to Take His Family to Japan and Australia

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has been out of the country on quite a few occasions but his two favorite destinations are Japan and Australia. Both countries have a vibrant motorsports culture so it’s no surprise why Junior liked it there so much. But it is not just the racing in the two countries that he loved.

A lot of it has to do with the people, the culture, and the beauty of these nations. So much so that he wants to take his wife and both of his daughters there one day.

“I went to Australia with TJ and a bunch of friends in 2006 and I really want to take Amy. I would take my girls as well so it would be a family trip but I want Amy to see how cool Australia is and how nice and great the people are there,” he said on the Dale Jr. Download.

Junior also wants to take his family to Japan but that would be more of a personal trip for the two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series champion. He visited the Asian country back in 1999 with his father for racing purposes. At the time, he was young and was not quite open to the idea of embracing Japanese culture. Thus, he did not try the local cuisine there and that’s something he wants to rectify this time around.

“When I went there in ‘99…whatever Americanized food might be on the menu, that’s what I’m getting and I would not even try to learn a little bit about their culture and their food and I kind of want to try that. I want to go do that,” he added.

Why Junior is also longing for a trip to Alaska

Apart from Japan and Australia, Junior also has some places on the bucket list inside his home country as well. One of the places that he longs to visit in the USA is Alaska. The low temperatures and deep snow can make the northwestern state tough to visit for tourists. However, Junior is up for the challenge.

The reason behind it is the journey by car as he wants to drive through the northwestern part of the United States of America up to the frozen state. Life in the countryside there has piqued his interest.

“There’s all these old, vintage mining towns on this route…I’m really fascinated by going and seeing some of those places,” he said. Mining towns are a huge part of American history that is often overlooked by most people and Junior plans on exploring those found on the old route to ‘The Last Frontier’.

Alaska is cut off from the rest of the country so the culture of locals there and the way they live is also quite different to what mainland Americans are used to seeing, hence drawing Earnhardt to the place.