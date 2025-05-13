Chad Knaus Echoes Kyle Larson to Explain How the Hendrick Driver Moves On Swiftly from Disappointing Results

May 3, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Kyle Larson (88) tries on a cowboy hat in Victory Lane after he wins the NASCAR Xfinity race at Texas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Although comparisons to Tony Stewart occasionally arise, given his versatility across multiple racing disciplines, Kyle Larson has carved out his own lane entirely. Week in and week out, he juggles a packed schedule — from dirt tracks to sprint cars, occasionally mixing in NASCAR Xfinity or Truck Series events — all leading up to the Cup Series race on Sunday. But success isn’t always guaranteed.

For many, a single off-week can linger. Larson, however, shakes it off and shows up for the next race as if nothing ever happened, locked in with a clean slate and a winning mindset.

That very trait was recently underscored by Hendrick Motorsports’ Vice President of Competition, Chad Knaus, who was asked what drives someone like Larson to consistently perform across so many events. Knaus simply replied, “A very short memory is all I can think.”

He explained that Larson just keeps going, never slowing down. What impresses him most is Larson’s calm composure, his ability to show up without baggage, unfazed by setbacks. “Like nothing really gets under his skin. He doesn’t get wound up. He doesn’t get emotional about maybe something that happens on the racetrack,” Knaus observed.

According to Knaus, Larson doesn’t carry the weight of poor performances. Whether it’s a bad finish or an on-track incident, it rolls off him like “water off a duck’s back”. He just straps in and races, because that’s what he loves to do.

This past weekend offered another glimpse into Larson’s mindset. He had planned to run the Truck race, but when teammate William Byron expressed interest, Larson stepped aside without hesitation. Knaus shared, “He was like, ‘I’ll just relax for a day’, which he doesn’t really seem to care about doing too often.”

While most organizations prefer to limit their drivers’ participation in other series to reduce injury risk, Knaus made it clear that Larson’s passion for driving sets him apart. When a team has someone with that level of talent and hunger, he said, the best thing they can do is give the driver the green light and let him race. Knaus’ compliments aligned completely with Larson’s own thoughts over his run of form.

Kyle Larson’s recent disappointments have not fazed him

Larson crashed an IndyCar during practice a couple of weeks ago, followed it up with a wreck in the High Limit Racing Series on Friday, and handed over a Truck Series start to William Byron this past weekend. Amid these setbacks has been his steady form in the NASCAR Cup Series, where he has bagged two wins in the last four races and secured top-five finishes in the other two.

Still, it’s often the missteps that weigh heavier than the victories. When asked how he manages to stay level-headed despite the recent string of setbacks, Larson remarked, “Maybe I’ve hit stuff enough, I have a short memory. My memory has faded,” he said, suggesting he wastes no time dwelling on past mistakes and instead refocuses on what lies ahead.

Naturally, with a driver competing across multiple disciplines, the odds of facing disappointment increase. Those who race solely in one series, deal with one outcome each weekend. But Larson carries the highs and lows from several.

Reflecting on that, he noted, “It’s because I race a lot, I’m guessing. I would say that’s a big part of me being able to move on quickly from things, whether it’s a good race or a bad race or a wreck or good result, bad result, whatever.”

Yet, he acknowledged there is a line. If those mistakes start piling up, even his confidence could take a hit.