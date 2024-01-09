Why Denny Hamlin Will Be a NASCAR Hall of Famer Despite Zero Titles

Younger and inexperienced drivers than Denny Hamlin came and took the prestigious Cup Series title as he lay in wait for the right time to pounce. Unfortunately, that time hasn’t come even after 18 years of waiting. With the 2024 season approaching, the Joe Gibbs Racing star is yet to win the ultimate NASCAR trophy. But even if the championship evades him until the day he retires, he is certain to be a future Hall of Famer.

Hamlin debuted for Joe Gibbs Racing in 2006, and over the next 18 seasons, he reached the playoffs on 17 occasions. He has collected 51 wins during this time including ones in the crown jewel races Daytona 500 (3), Southern 500 (3), and Coca-Cola 600 (1). His closest run to a championship came in 2010 when he finished runner-up to Jimmie Johnson.

All the stats and the value that team owners are ready to offer him to be a part of their programs tell a tale of Hamlin’s influence and popularity in NASCAR. Though his standing with the fans hasn’t been that great of late, it won’t be something that makes a dent in his legacy. Just like how the lack of a championship won’t.

The examples that make a case for this are many. Racing icon Mark Martin serves as the closest. With 40 wins in the Cup Series and no title to his name, Martin was still inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2017. From outside the world of motorsports, the examples are in further abundance. NFL superstars Dick Butkus, Eric Dickerson, Tony Gonzalez, etc., never won a Super Bowl and still made it into the sport’s Hall of Fame.

Away from all talks of the Hall of Fame, Hamlin could still be a Cup Series champion for it is never too late until he sees it so.

It is not too late for Denny Hamlin to lift the Cup Series title

Examples that Hamlin could take strength from heading into the new season are many. Dale Earnhardt’s final championship came when he was 43. Dale Jarrett was 43 when he won his first title. Bobby Allison was 45 when he lifted the Cup Series trophy in 1983. There isn’t a single fact to say that Hamlin, who is currently 43, will not be able to replicate these feats of the past.

If age did factor towards performance, Kevin Harvick couldn’t have possibly posted 9 wins and 27 top-10 finishes at age 44 (2020 season). Moreover, Hamlin remains confident of his abilities and mileage. “It’s not over by any means. We’ve got a long way to go,” he said after crashing out of the playoffs in the 2023 season. History and Hamlin’s confidence can’t help but make one wonder if he will end up carving his name on that trophy.