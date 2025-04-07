“I Try Not to Question”: Brad Keselowski Suffers Another Disaster as Season Goes from Bad to Worse

Brad Keselowski ended a 110-race winless streak last year on May 12, 2024, with a win at Darlington Raceway. Post that win, the RFK Racing driver logged five top-10 finishes in 2024, yet this season has proven more challenging. And, his troubles continued at Darlington, where a mishap on Lap 135 involving a right-rear tire issue caused him to spin out.

Advertisement

By Lap 137, debris from Keselowski’s car prompted NASCAR to display the caution flag, as the wheel nut from his right-rear tire dislodged, relegating him to 36th place, trailing the leader by four laps.

Keselowski, who entered Darlington as one of the favorites due to his last year’s performance, where he led 37 laps to victory, began the race from the 20th position this year and climbed to 6th by the end of Stage 1.

However, a setback occurred when a lug nut flew off during turn 4, and he could only pick up two laps by the end of the race, ultimately securing a 33rd-place finish.

Addressing the setback, Keselowski’s crew chief Jeremy Bullins reflected, “We had a great car today. Had an unfortunate pit stop, not getting the right rear tight and the lug nut came off and cost us a couple of laps. Got one of them back and just could never get in the right situation to get the others back.”

Discussing the team’s ongoing struggles, Bullins remarked, “You know, I’ve been through stuff like this in the past. I just try not to question why or what, just keep digging and keep bringing cars to the track – sooner or later it’s all going to click.”

Caught up with Jeremy Bullins, the crew chief for Brad @Keselowski and the No. 6 @RFKracing team. They had great speed, but a detached wheel derailed their day. Bullins says after the start they’ve had to 2025, they have to either laugh or cry, he’s choosing to laugh for now. pic.twitter.com/d5Vy5mCwct — Toby Christie (@Toby_Christie) April 6, 2025

Despite the challenges, Bullins maintained a positive outlook, noting that after such incidents, one has two choices: laugh or cry. For now, he is choosing to laugh.

Assessing Keselowski’s season thus far, his average finish across eight races stands at 26.1, with a similar, less-than-impressive average start position of 24.3.

Currently standing at 31st in the standings, Keselowski has yet to secure any top-5 or top-10 finishes and has already chalked up two DNFs (Did Not Finish).

The next challenge for the #6 RFK Racing driver will be at Bristol Motor Speedway, where his overall average finish is 16.2, but has improved to 12.5 with the Next Gen car. In his last four appearances at Bristol, he has managed one top-5 and two top-10 finishes. The team would be hopeful that Bristol could mark a turning point in their season.