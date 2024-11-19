Why Did Ford Change from Fusion to Mustang in the NASCAR Cup Series?

The new Ford Mustang race car is unveiled at Ford Motor Co.’s world headquarters in Dearborn on Aug. 9, 2018. The car will debut on the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series at Daytona in February 2019. NASCAR ford mustang

Ford Performance Global Director Mark Rushbrook announced on a fine April day in 2018 that the company would be bringing in the popular Ford Mustang to race in NASCAR in 2019. The muscular beast was an unmistakable symbol of American pride. It was also the company’s longest-produced nameplate. But what was it that forced this call when the need wasn’t there in the past several decades?

Why was it that it took the blue oval brigade 54 years since the first Mustang was manufactured in 1964, to bring it to the oval tracks? The answer lies in the ever-changing landscape of stock car racing. Chevrolet brought the Camaro into the show in 2018. Ford had to match the update by bringing in its muscle car. What better choice than the street-famous Mustang?

Ford has used four body styles in the modern era (Since 1972). The Fusion was the immediate predecessor to the Mustang and was a highly successful make. This is why the company had to take extra care in the transition.

Rushbrook said, “The key is really understanding the car we have today — what are its strengths, weaknesses and what can we improve with the rules as we know them.”

And so, the first NASCAR-based Mustang was created based on inputs from all the departments at Ford. The body style had been in use since 2011 in the Xfinity Series, but the Cup Series was a whole different ball game. Fortunately, the factories churned out a worthy race product that everyone from Brad Keselowski to Kevin Harvick was pleased with.

Ford Mustangs dominate the Next Gen era since 2022

Despite strong performances from Ford drivers, it wasn’t until 2022 that the Mustang became a Cup Series champion’s ride. Joey Logano won the title with the Next Gen Mustang that year and Ryan Blaney, his teammate, did it again in 2023. With Logano lifting the title yet again this season, the dream run doesn’t appear to be over yet.

It has trumped the Camry and the Camaro in recent years. That’s not to say that there is no room for improvement. For a large part of the season that just finished, the Mustang was nowhere near competing at the level of its competitors.

The newly introduced Mustang Dark Horse struggled to find pace in the opening weeks of the 2024 season. Fortunately, the results came as the season progressed. Thanks to some luck and the timely wins of Logano, the car reached victory lane in Phoenix and became a three-time championship-winning machine.