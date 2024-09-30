“Why Doesn’t The NFL…”: Kyle Petty Slams NASCAR Fan, Shares Take On Chase Elliott After Kansas

TALLADEGA, AL – OCTOBER 13: Donnie Allison (l) and Kyle Petty talk to the fans in the Talladega Garage Experience before the running of the Monster Energy NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series 1000Bulbs.com 500 race on October 13, 2019 at Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by David John Griffin/Icon Sportswire) AUTO: OCT 13 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series – 1000Bulbs.com 500 PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxDENxONLY Icon9531910110009

NASCAR has always looked at the NFL as a competitor and rival. Beginning from revenue generation to TV viewership, the two sports mammoths are at each other’s throats to gain the attention of the global audience. Clashes in event timings aren’t that uncommon today and this leaves fans who follow both racing and football in a wanting middle ground.

One such fan recently expressed his need on X. He tagged the former racer Kyle Petty and asked, “@kylepetty why can’t NBC sports (USA Network) display the NFL scores once in a while – I just hate leaving my NASCAR network to check scores !! #Frustersting” This hit a strong nerve with Richard Petty’s son and he hit back with a harsh and yet sensible question.

I’ve got a better question, why doesn’t the NFL have a pylon with the NASCAR running order on their games? https://t.co/n5oSAOZPqS — Kyle Petty (@kylepetty) September 29, 2024

He asked back, “I’ve got a better question, why doesn’t the NFL have a pylon with the NASCAR running order on their games?” Naturally, NASCAR fans loved his response. But does he have to entertain every follower of his who is just trying to pull his leg or create trouble out of nothing? He cleared that up with a subsequent tweet as well.

A fan insinuated that he was being “petty” by going back and forth with the people on X. The icon replied, “It’s the Petty things that make me smile.” The NFL is a bigger fish than NASCAR currently is. Should racing updates be provided on NFL pylons, the floating fans likely watch football instead of the NASCAR broadcast. However, Petty went on to provide his opinion on other matters.

Petty criticizes Chase Elliott’s poor performance in Kansas

The No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports superstar had to start the race in Kansas from the rear of the field due to some engine issues during qualifying. Despite the setback, he drove through the field and finished in ninth place. He is currently four points above the Round of 8 elimination line.

This is a decent spot to be in considering all the variables that came into play but not by Petty standards. He said in response to a fan who claimed that Elliott had a great day, “He lost 1 point to the points leader and started the day +6 and is now +4. You know I like you Jack but if you call that a “Great day” you’re not racing for a Championship. Just my opinion!”

Another fan pointed the blame at Elliott’s crew chief Alan Gustafson and mentioned that he wasn’t good on strategy calls. Petty was left in splits to this. He wrote back, “Thank you for making me laugh!!!! “Good shot at a win” and blaming AG all in one tweet! PRICELESS! You win today!!!!” Elliott does have a tough climb to make over the upcoming two weeks in Talladega and Charlotte.