Why Is the Annual Snowball Derby a Big Deal & Which NASCAR Drivers Have Won It in the Past?

Racers make their way around the track during the 56th Annual Snowball Derby at Five Flags Speedway Sunday, December 3, 2023. © John Blackie/jblackie@pnj.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Snowball Derby, a 300-lap super late model stock car race held at Five Flags Speedway, consistently draws NASCAR’s elite, including past winners like Kyle Busch in 2009, as well as Chase Elliott and Matt Kenseth. The event boasts over half a century of historical competition, featuring a who’s who of legendary drivers.

Advertisement

The race is considered a pinnacle event for fans of short-track racing and represents a milestone for drivers aiming to make their mark. During a discussion on the significance of the Snowball Derby, regular contender Jake Finch offered some perspective on why it matters so much. He recounted a conversation with a friend who had questioned the importance of the event.

Drawing a parallel, Finch explained, using an anecdote, where he explained the event to his friend in terms of pitches since he had traveled to Omaha for the World Series last year. Finch told him:

“It’s like they put you out there in the National Championship and you get three pitches and if you don’t throw three strikes, you lose the game you go home. He goes, man, that sounds terrible. I said, “Yeah, it’s pretty fun.” So, we’ll see how it goes.”

Jake Finch has the best analogies about why the Snowball Derby is a big deal And growing up the son of James Finch, and spending his whole life here, this week is a big deal to him pic.twitter.com/GtLMryVk2i — Matt Weaver (@MattWeaverRA) December 4, 2024

Finch also expressed deep appreciation for the qualifying rounds, relishing the pressure and the overall ambiance of the event. His passion for the race runs so deep that, even after getting wrecked last year, he told his father, “I wish every race could just have this fuel.”

His father, James Finch, who owns Phoenix Construction, also shared his insights about the event. He described the Snowball Derby not just as a challenging race to win, but as an event where the social aspect is just as valuable.

He reflected, “This is a hard race to win. I mean you come for the party and the race is a small part of it. It’s the camaraderie you have with the best short trackers around. It took me a long time to win it and it made it special when we finally got it.”

Which NASCAR drivers are lined up for this year’s Snowball Derby?

The starting grid for this year’s Snowball Derby boasts a roster, including more than 50 competitors. From the NASCAR Cup side, Noah Gragson, the 2018 winner of the 51st Snowball Derby, will return to Five Flags Speedway, eyeing his second Tom Dawson Trophy.

Derek Kraus, with six NASCAR Cup Series races under his belt for Kaulig Racing in 2024, will make his tenth appearance at this event.

NASCAR veteran David Gilliland is set to take the wheel for his second Snowball Derby challenge, having last competed in 2019 where he finished in P27 place. Adding to the mix are NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers William Sawalich, Chandler Smith, and Carson Kvapil, each gearing up for competition.

From the Craftsman Truck Series, Ty Majeski, a two-time winner of the Snowball Derby, is preparing for his eleventh entry. Joining him will be Neice Motorsports’ newest Craftsman Truck Series contender: Kaden Honeycutt.

Besides these, a few other NASCAR drivers who will be participating in the event are Jake Garcia, Dawson Sutton, Conner Jones, and Johnny Sauter.