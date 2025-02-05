“No Reason Why They Shouldn’t Be Here”: Fans Remember Much-Criticised Entry of Toyota in NASCAR, Regard Presence as “Net Gain” for the Sport

2025 marks Toyota’s 17th season in the NASCAR Cup Series. The Japanese automaker entered the big show in 2007 after foraying into the Craftsman Truck Series in 2004. Eighteen years after the first announcement of Toyota’s entry came on January 23, 2006, fans on X have recalled the overall sentiment at the time.

Being a foreign brand, Toyota was perceived as an infiltrator into what was a proud American sport. Fans disliked it owing to their strong sense of nationalism and loyalty towards born-in-America brands such as Chevrolet and Ford. Some even linked the tension to the political conflicts between the United States and Japan.

One fan wrote in a discussion on X, “Everyone was so mad. Lmao.” What many failed to see at the time was how beneficial Toyota was going to be for the sport. The brand brought extraordinary amounts of money with it as an investment. Rather than view this as a positive factor, many fans considered the deep pockets to be an unfair advantage against the native teams.

All these years later, there is a section of the fandom that has finally seen Toyota in a good light. One among them said, “And honestly, there is no reason why they shouldn’t be here. Toyota has been a net boon for the sport in many ways.” One more added by harshly pointing out how there weren’t many other American manufacturers worthy of NASCAR.

They wrote, “… what other American car manufacturers do you suggest enter the sport? Dodge has gone electric and is foreign owned now…so don’t suggest them.” Many seasons have gone by since Toyota’s first race at Daytona in 2007. It has become a powerhouse well capable of battling Chevrolet and Ford in this period.

I’m grateful they’ve invested so much into the sport. And before all the “them damn Yoeders!” clowns comment…what other American car manufacturers do you suggest enter the sport? Dodge has gone electric and is foreign owned now…so don’t suggest them. — John (from Beyond) (@BYNDmetropolis) January 23, 2025

Toyota’s remarkable journey in the NASCAR Cup Series

Toyota’s first season went by without a single win. Dave Blaney was the only driver to finish in the top 35 in points. In 2008, it began a fresh journey by aligning with Joe Gibbs Racing. All three of its Cup Series championships thus far have been won by Joe Gibbs Racing drivers.

It reached a particular high point in 2016, by winning 49 races across all three NASCAR series. Denny Hamlin brought the manufacturer its 600th NASCAR win in Pocono on July 23, 2023. The wins and records have continued flowing in without break. David Wilson, the president of Toyota Racing Development, voiced the process precisely in 2023.

He said, “You have highs and lows along the way…but we continue to put solid partnerships and teams and drivers onto the track. I like to think that the fans have come to respect the level of commitment that we have to the sport year in and year out.” It is hard to imagine the NASCAR field being competitive without a Toyota on it today.