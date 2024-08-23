Why NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver Chase Elliott Stays Away From Media Coverage

Drivers in NASCAR would pay a lot to spend a day in Chase Elliott’s shoes. The Hendrick Motorsports superstar has been named the most popular driver in the sport on multiple occasions and is immensely loved by motorsport fans worldwide. But it is not all easy being him. It requires great focus and will, for starters to be Elliott’s shoes. The level of discipline he is cultivating in himself became apparent in a recent interview with The Athletic.

Advertisement

Talking about the amount of media that he consumes, the driver revealed that he doesn’t watch anything other than previous events during pre-race preparation. He wouldn’t touch the regular drama in NASCAR with a pole. “I really just don’t find it to be helpful,” he told Jeff Gluck. “I don’t see where reading into a lot of those things is productive, even in the slightest.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NASCAR (@nascar)

In a world that is stuck to its phone every hour of every day, Elliott stands out as a proper inspiration. He has chosen to eliminate distractions that don’t matter in any way and believes that he has become a better competitor for it. His focus is so narrow that he often expresses obliviousness in interviews about the everyday happenings around the sport.

A good such instance was when Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was fined $75,000 for his brawl with Kyle Busch in North Wilkesboro. It was the press who had educated Elliott about the number. When Gluck pointed that out, he had but one question: “What does it matter? It had nothing to do with me. My opinion of that changes absolutely nothing. So what’s the point?”

So what does Elliott do if not doom-scroll the internet?

The 28-year-old has mentioned on many occasions that he loves playing golf and it began when he was still a driver for JR Motorsports in the Xfinity Series. He told Dale Earnhardt Jr. a few years back, “I just enjoy being outside on those nice weather days. Like, if the weather is good in the morning and I can adjust my schedule to go do that, I totally would and I would just work late.”

He also loves flying airplanes. Now, that’s a hobby befitting a Cup Series champion. He often flies his Cessna Citation 525 to race tracks across the country for events. The former champion is a big fan of college football and is often spotted in Knoxville supporting the Georgia Bulldogs. The Atlanta Braves is his favorite MLB outfit. In stark contrast to many, Elliott is living his life to the fullest.

The Dawsonville, Georgia native is all set to compete during this year’s postseason with a swing back in form for the #9 crew at HMS. It remains to be seen if Elliott can get back to winning ways later this year just as he did in Texas.