Dale Earnhardt Jr. Makes History at Darlington As Difficult Week Ends on a High

When NFL quarterback Lamar Jackson’s attorneys filed an opposition to Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s claim of the #8 trademark on Wednesday, it looked as though a long-drawn battle in court was due. But Junior quickly brought the dispute to an end as soon as on Friday. On top of it, he also saw JR Motorsports create a historic result at the Darlington Raceway on Saturday.

Brandon Jones won the Xfinity Series race. But all five drivers who raced under Junior’s banner finished in the top 9. This is the first time in series history that a team has placed five drivers in the top 9. Justin Allgaier finished third, Ross Chastain finished fourth, Carson Kvapil finished fifth, Connor Zilisch finished sixth, and Sammy Smith finished ninth.

The four drivers, aside from Chastain, are full-timers for the team. This peak performance has reflected the quality of the organization that Junior is cultivating. Allgaier’s top result was impressive for many reasons. He is on a fiery streak of top 5 finishes over the last five races. This stretch included two victory lane visits in Vegas and Miami.

JR Motorsports results at Darlington: Justin Allgaier – 3rd

Ross Chastain – 4th

Carson Kvapil – 5th

Connor Zilisch – 6th

Sammy Smith – 9th This is the first time a team has EVER placed 5 cars in the top 9 positions of an Xfinity Series race pic.twitter.com/yBn7lqlxNq — NASCAR Insights (@NASCARInsights) April 5, 2025

Apart from extending the streak, he also matched Mark Martin’s record for the most consecutive top-10 finishes at Darlington. The 38-year-old appears all set to give Junior yet another championship, only if his current form carries out through the rest of the season. In the meantime, young Zilisch secured his third top-10 finish of the season.

Junior makes a sacrifice for the sake of his drivers

JR Motorsports is heading towards interesting times. The four drivers are all performing impressively. The results are coming in better than ever. And new territories for battle are opening up: the team made its Cup Series debut earlier this year at Daytona. It is at this juncture that Lamar filed an opposition against Junior for the #8 trademark.

Upon magnification, it can be seen that it was the usage of a particular version of the #8 that Lamar wasn’t okay with. It was the version that JR Motorsports has been using since 2019 and it clashed with the styling of the quarterback’s ‘Era 8’ brand. The other version that Junior used back in his days as a driver has gone unchallenged.

Thus, the team announced on Friday that it would abandon its current logo. Now, Junior could have gone to court and battled for the mark. But doing so at this time could have caused a negative morale in his team. A legal dispute is the last thing drivers need on their minds when attempting to make history every weekend.

It is no secret that 23XI Racing faced a tough time in keeping the energy up in the garage after choosing to file an anti-trust lawsuit against NASCAR. It was rather mature of Junior to let go of a fight that wasn’t necessary.