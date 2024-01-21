Why Ross Chastain Took a Break From Late-Model Racing to Focus On NASCAR

Trackhouse Racing superstar Ross Chastain couldn’t wait to get his hands on a wheel until the 2024 Cup Series season began at the L.A. Coliseum on February 4. The #1 driver traveled to Cordele, Georgia to participate in a Pro Late race on Saturday and eventually ended up losing the battle against Stephen Nasse. But that wasn’t before he revealed to the media why it was that he had taken such a long break from racing late models.

Talking before his race in the Protect Your Melon – Buckle Up SpeedFest at the Crisp Motorsports Park, Chastain mentioned that the last time he’d driven a late model car was in 2011. He reasoned the long absence, “I took a long break from late model racing because I wanted to be the best NASCAR driver. There was a point in my life when my family and I had to make a decision, ‘Do we want to put everything in late models or do we want to go try to run some NASCAR truck races?”

In a move that NASCAR fans are certainly thankful for, Chastain and family decided to try out NASCAR. Bewildered at him beating the odds that he had at the time, the driver added, “I don’t know why we chose it but we chose NASCAR even though that it should have never worked but it did.”

13 years have gone by since the first time he stepped into a truck to drive in the series. Though he has earned his credentials in this time, Chastain is still working on becoming the best NASCAR driver.

How close is Ross Chastain to fulfilling the dream with which he came to NASCAR?

Though Chastain couldn’t make a strong mark of his skill in stock car racing in his initial years, he broke ground when he got to his current team Trackhouse Racing in 2022. In his very first season behind the #1 Camaro, he etched the memory of his name forever with the insane Hail Melon move at Martinsville. He finished the year second in driver standings.