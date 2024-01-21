Why Ross Chastain Took a Break From Late-Model Racing to Focus On NASCAR
Trackhouse Racing superstar Ross Chastain couldn’t wait to get his hands on a wheel until the 2024 Cup Series season began at the L.A. Coliseum on February 4. The #1 driver traveled to Cordele, Georgia to participate in a Pro Late race on Saturday and eventually ended up losing the battle against Stephen Nasse. But that wasn’t before he revealed to the media why it was that he had taken such a long break from racing late models.
Talking before his race in the Protect Your Melon – Buckle Up SpeedFest at the Crisp Motorsports Park, Chastain mentioned that the last time he’d driven a late model car was in 2011. He reasoned the long absence, “I took a long break from late model racing because I wanted to be the best NASCAR driver. There was a point in my life when my family and I had to make a decision, ‘Do we want to put everything in late models or do we want to go try to run some NASCAR truck races?”
How close is Ross Chastain to fulfilling the dream with which he came to NASCAR?
