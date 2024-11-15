“Should be Like the Super Bowl”: Why Joey Logano Wants to Shift the Championship race from Phoenix

Jul 13, 2024; Long Pond, Pennsylvania, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano walks on pit road during practice and qualifying for the The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O’Haren-Imagn Images

Joey Logano, who won two NASCAR Cup championships within three years, is advocating for a shake-up in the NASCAR schedule. He feels that circling the same tracks annually prematurely dulls the championship’s climax. According to him, racing the same layouts year after year can make it seem like the season wraps up before it does, suggesting a need for variety.

The familiarity with the circuits breeds predictability rather than excitement. For instance, the recent penultimate race at Martinsville, which mirrored last year’s outcome with Ryan Blaney taking the win, is an example of the sport’s need for fresh challenges. However, Logano specifically delved into specifics about the final Championship race.

He said, “I guess what I would like to see change would be where the championship race is. I think it should rotate every year. I think it should be like the Super Bowl and I think the town should bid it out.”

“We’ve condensed the season so much that the season ends sooner than it used to, to where you we’re in New York City right now. You could go race in a lot of other places for your Championship race.”

He further shared his thoughts on how changing race venues not only shakes up the competition but also stimulates local development. As per the #22 Team Penske driver, introducing new racetracks for the championship race can transform the entire area, emphasizing the positive impact on infrastructure and amenities.

The three-time Cup Series champion pointed to Phoenix Raceway as a prime example, explaining, it wasn’t always the beautiful venue it is today. However, the decision to host the championship race there led to significant upgrades.

The track officials constructed new garages and enhanced the facilities, turning it into a place where fans are eager to come and experience the race. These changes, he argued, add substantial value to the locale.

Denny Hamlin suggests having a championship round rather than a race

Hamlin has been a vocal critic of NASCAR’s current playoff system, arguing that pinning championship hopes on the performance of a single race adds too much weight to luck in a sport where chance already plays a significant role.

The #11 Joe Gibbs Racing driver expressed his dissatisfaction, underscoring how easily another competitor’s misstep could derail a driver’s championship aspirations.

He explained that racing hinges on so many variables; it’s not just about luck, though it’s often blamed.

To address his concerns, Hamlin proposed an alternative: a championship round instead of a singular decisive race. “Why don’t we have a championship round? Challenge these drivers at multiple different racetracks,” he suggested.

“I mean, I don’t care if you put a road course in the championship round. At least, your crowning achievement champion off a larger sample size…”

While it’s uncertain whether NASCAR will entertain any such changes suggested by Logano and Hamlin, the idea of expanding the championship criteria could foster intriguing discussions among officials, potentially reshaping how champions are determined in the future.