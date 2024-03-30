Why Ty Gibbs Wants to Remove Atlanta From the NASCAR Calendar

While many hailed the race at Atlanta, one of the most exciting races in all of NASCAR history, particularly because of the finish, it seems like Ty Gibbs isn’t a big fan of that racetrack. Gibbs, who is arguably the biggest young star in the sport today, recently shared some sour opinions about Atlanta Motor Speedway.

During a conversation on Rubbin is Racing, Gibbs was asked about his choice to remove one racetrack from the schedule and add another. Without skipping a beat, the young JGR driver replied, “I’m going to remove Atlanta, that’s an instant answer for me. I think a lot of us are going to say the same answer for sure.”

But why is that?

Ty Gibbs wants to remove Atlanta and add a divisive type of racetrack

Despite the race earlier this year and the traction and excitement it generated in and out of NASCAR, why is Ty Gibbs not a fan of the Atlanta Motor Speedway?

“You can’t really do anything. You’re all packed up together,” Gibbs reasoned. “I think the racing’s not necessarily the greatest. It might look cool on a TV broadcast, but the previous Atlanta track was awesome.”

“That was a great track. It was high falloff, super high banked. It was great so they changed it. I never got to run the old one and I wish I did. That’s what I’m removing.”

As for what Ty Gibbs wants to add in place of Atlanta Motor Speedway, his choice might not sit well with NASCAR purists. Because Gibbs wants to add another road course.

“What I’m adding, I want to add another road course,” he said, and then gave his picks for the two road courses he wants on the NASCAR schedule. “I think something that would be super cool, if we could go to Laguna Seca or Road Atlanta.”

Gibbs claimed that those two are great road courses and adding them to the NASCAR schedule would be “super cool.”