mobile app bar

Why Ty Gibbs Wants to Remove Atlanta From the NASCAR Calendar

Shaharyar
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Why Ty Gibbs Wants to Remove Atlanta From the NASCAR Calendar

Feb 19, 2024; Daytona Beach, Florida, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Ty Gibbs (54) during driver introductions before the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

While many hailed the race at Atlanta, one of the most exciting races in all of NASCAR history, particularly because of the finish, it seems like Ty Gibbs isn’t a big fan of that racetrack. Gibbs, who is arguably the biggest young star in the sport today, recently shared some sour opinions about Atlanta Motor Speedway.

During a conversation on Rubbin is Racing, Gibbs was asked about his choice to remove one racetrack from the schedule and add another. Without skipping a beat, the young JGR driver replied, “I’m going to remove Atlanta, that’s an instant answer for me. I think a lot of us are going to say the same answer for sure.”

But why is that?

Ty Gibbs wants to remove Atlanta and add a divisive type of racetrack

Despite the race earlier this year and the traction and excitement it generated in and out of NASCAR, why is Ty Gibbs not a fan of the Atlanta Motor Speedway?

“You can’t really do anything. You’re all packed up together,” Gibbs reasoned. “I think the racing’s not necessarily the greatest. It might look cool on a TV broadcast, but the previous Atlanta track was awesome.”

“That was a great track. It was high falloff, super high banked. It was great so they changed it. I never got to run the old one and I wish I did. That’s what I’m removing.”

As for what Ty Gibbs wants to add in place of Atlanta Motor Speedway, his choice might not sit well with NASCAR purists. Because Gibbs wants to add another road course.

“What I’m adding, I want to add another road course,” he said, and then gave his picks for the two road courses he wants on the NASCAR schedule.  “I think something that would be super cool, if we could go to Laguna Seca or Road Atlanta.”

Gibbs claimed that those two are great road courses and adding them to the NASCAR schedule would be “super cool.” 

About the author

Shaharyar

Shaharyar

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Shaharyar is a NASCAR journalist at the SportsRush. Along with two years of experience covering the sport, he is also a filmmaker and a big fan of soccer. His favorite NASCAR drivers in the modern era of the sport are Kyle Larson and Kyle Busch but when it comes to the GOAT debate, he believes no one is or will ever be as great as Dale Earnhardt.

Read more from Shaharyar

Share this article

Don’t miss these