Why Was Kyle Busch Not Penalized for Wrecking Ricky Stenhouse Jr. During 2024 NASCAR All-Star Race?

The highlight of the NASCAR All-Star race weekend was the brawl between Kyle Busch and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and the sanctioning body has delivered its verdict on the matter. Stenhouse Jr. was the man charged guilty as he was slapped with a hefty $75,000 fine. Kyle Busch, on the other hand, got away with nothing at all and that surprised a lot of people. Senior VP of Competition recently revealed the logic behind their decision but it was not a very convincing one for some fans.

“You look at the race track & the situation — it’s early, it’s the All-Star race, it’s hard racing. … If we something, we have proven over time that if intentionally hooking someone in the right rear, we’ve reacted to that,” he said in a recent interview on SiriusXM Radio.

The issue fans have with this reason is that it is contradictory to what they have done. Busch’s contact with Stenhouse Jr. could not have been more intentional and it was there for everyone to see. There was no ambiguity in the matter but here is NASCAR acting like it was a racing incident. Some have suggested that Busch’s position as a bigger driver than Stenhouse could have also played a part in the decision-making process but all that is just speculation,

Several people have sided with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. after the incident including former Cup Series driver and YouTube sensation Kenny Wallace.

🗣️ "It's the All-Star Race. It's hard racing."#NASCAR's Elton Sawyer explained why no penalties were handed down to @KyleBusch for his Lap 2 incident at @NWBSpeedway with @StenhouseJr. More → https://t.co/MKhd9eLXG8 pic.twitter.com/37nhwbiQ9A — SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90) (@SiriusXMNASCAR) May 22, 2024

Racing veteran slams NASCAR for issuing heaviest-ever fighting fine

The veteran believes that NASCAR was in the wrong for levying the heaviest fine in the sport’s history for fighting. That’s because the organizers have more than often used such instances to promote the sport, building NASCAR’s perception of being a bit unhinged at times. Wallace takes issue with that and it’s understandable why.

“NASCAR cannot promote and advertise that punch thrown if they’re going to fine you,” he said. “They use it as promotion material, then they fine the man that gave them all the promotion material. That ain’t right. NASCAR should pay Ricky Stenhouse Jr. $75,000. I’m serious. You can’t have it both.”

Stenhouse would not be happy with the penalty and it wouldn’t be far-fetched to think that he might exact some revenge in the next race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.