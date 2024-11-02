Why William Byron is in a Must-Win at Martinsville Despite Starting Above the Cutline?

The Hendrick Motorsports team had high hopes of advancing all four of their drivers into the Round of 8, but Alex Bowman’s disqualification at Charlotte Roval for weight discrepancies threw a wrench into those plans.

It not only derailed Bowman’s campaign but also cascaded troubles onto his teammates, including Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, and William Byron, plunging them into uncertainty.

The domino effect was immediate. Joey Logano, capitalizing on this shift, caught a spot in the Round of 8 and triumphed in Las Vegas, clinching the first Championship 4 spot. Following close on his heels, Tyler Reddick claimed victory in the second race, securing the second slot.

With just two spots remaining, Christopher Bell and Byron stand in favorable positions, buffered by their cushion points.

Bell’s crew chief has already laid out a conservative strategy, aiming to bolster their 29-point cushion by adding another 34 points, playing it safe in the tumultuous playoff race. In contrast, Byron, perched just seven points above the cutline, is setting his sights on victory amid fierce competition from the other five contenders.

Despite the possibility of benefiting from Bell’s misfortune, Byron’s approach will be proactive rather than reactive. Byron emphasized the strategy, stating:

“For us it’s not about the cutline, it’s just about trying to go out there and win because we know being the fourth guy, really there’s no other option…”

“There’s always a small chance that somebody else could win or somebody above the cut could win, but that’s the best-case scenario so you just try to go out there and do the best job you can and see what happens.”

Rudy Fugle, the #20’s crew chief, echoed Byron’s sentiments, asserting their team’s aggressive approach: “William and I and Branden Lines, our spotter, we’re going to race as if we have to win and as we get to the last restart and there’s a different scenario potentially, then maybe we’ll (make) William aware, but he doesn’t care about anything other than winning.”

Given Byron‘s recent Martinsville track record — securing two victories and several top finishes in the last seven races — aiming for another win not only aligns with their strategy but also sits well within the realm of possibility, reinforcing the team’s confidence in their competitive edge.

Previewing Hendrick Motorsports at Martinsville

The trio from Hendrick Motorsports is no stranger to success, with each having left their mark on the track in previous seasons. This season finds Byron in a relatively stronger position at P4, while Larson and Elliott hover on the bubble. Larson has dominated this season overall, with six wins, leading 1,616 laps — 614 more than any other competitor.

So, if he can get the same momentum back, it would be the #5’s day again.

Elliott, on the other hand, boasts the fifth-best average finish of 12.67 among active drivers. Collectively, Hendrick Motorsports holds a record 29 wins at Martinsville, the most wins at this track by any team in NASCAR history. Larson, with an average finish of 16.7 over 19 starts, has tasted victory here before.

With only two spots remaining for the championship 4, a win by any HMS driver could alter the playoff landscape. But the other two HMS drivers who do not win the race must deliver strong performances to stay in contention to secure a spot based on points, and race for the championship in the finale at Phoenix.