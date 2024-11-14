Will Erik Jones Skip Racing in the Off-Season Because of Wife’s Pregnancy?

Aug 31, 2024; Darlington, South Carolina, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Erik Jones (43) climbs from his car during qualifying for the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

Legacy Motor Club driver Erik Jones would usually be preparing to get to the Snowball Derby around this time every season. But he won’t be doing so this year.

Advertisement

The No. 42 driver has more pressing tasks at hand with his first child expected to be born this month. He spoke to the press, following his 28th-place finish in the NASCAR Cup Series Driver Standings, and revealed his plans for the offseason.

When asked if he will be racing in late models in the coming weeks, he said,

“Not this year. I would normally go down to the Snowball Derby in December and run that. My wife is due with the first kid coming up pretty quick in a couple of weeks. So, I won’t be down for that. We’ll be getting ready for everything happening with the kid. So, nothing this year.”

He does, however, expect his name to be included in next year’s rosters. Jones, 28, got married to Lindsay Hilton in 2023 after a five-year relationship. The couple announced news of their pregnancy back in May on various social media channels. The pictures they put up featured their dog, Oscar, wearing a “big brother” scarf, which drew much love from fans.

The driver said in an interview with The Athletic in August that he was talking to parents, including his own, to understand what being a father would be like. He was also hoping to read a book on fatherhood that his wife gifted him. Hopefully, he has used the last two months efficiently and is ready, as much as one can be, to welcome his child into the world.

Jones can still end up as a champion in 2024

Media conglomerate Comcast announced the finalists for the 2024 Comcast Community Champion of the Year Award on October 31. The annual award is given to individuals who’ve done the most extraordinary philanthropic work across NASCAR. The list of three includes the name of Jones.

He established the Erik Jones Foundation in 2021 and has been using it to create positive change in the fields of literacy, animal welfare, and cancer awareness. He also offers charitable donations to various organizations across the country.

Notably, his father passed away in 2016 after a battle with cancer. His mother is a breast cancer survivor. This is why Jones takes a particular interest in early cancer detection and care through the foundation.

The other finalists for the award are Scott Crowell (Senior Manager of Facility Operations, NASCAR Productions) and Susan McKee (Senior Director of HR/IT, Charlotte Motor Speedway).