William Byron Gives Up on Regular Season Championship, Sets Realisitic NASCAR Expectations

Jul 22, 2023; Long Pond, Pennsylvania, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver William Byron looks on during practice and qualifying for the HighPoint.com 400 at Pocono Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Hendrick Motorsports star William Byron has re-analyzed what he and the #24 crew can achieve during the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series regular season. With two races to go before the Playoffs start, Byron currently sits in P5 in the standings, with Tyler Reddick leading the pack and looking to grab the championship trophy.

With how the Charlotte, North Carolina native’s results have been of late, Byron seems to be looking at the bigger postseason picture instead of gunning for the regular season championship. He elaborated on his mindset heading into this Saturday’s event at Daytona and said, “Technically I guess we are in the race for the regular season, but I think we’re really eyeing fourth or fifth in points. I think we moved up a spot because of the penalty.”

Byron also touched on how the #24 crew’s recent performances have seen them lose out to their competitors such as Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott. Performances such as a P13 finish at Richmond and a DNF at Indianapolis meant the #24 crew are on the back foot as the regular season draws to a close in two races’ time.

The upcoming race at Daytona International Speedway could be a welcome change for Byron as the uncertainty of the venue can dictate a surprise victory for the team, while also acting as a double-edged sword with the same advantage lying with his competitors.

Byron previews upcoming Playoff races in the Round of 16

Looking forward to the upcoming Round of 16 as NASCAR transitions into the postseason in two races’ time, the 26-year-old also gave an idea on how to attack the first three events of the Playoffs. With varied types of tracks in the form of a short track, superspeedway, and road course to adapt to in a short period of time, Byron elaborated on how all three need to be tackled one by one.

“I think it’s going to be race by race because it’s going to be chaotic in some ways. We don’t know what to expect with tires at Bristol, and Atlanta can be a crap shoot. The only one I feel really good about is Watkins Glen based on last year and things. I feel like our road course stuff is really good.”

The rush to turn one will have even bigger implications this year. 👀 Will you be here for the first #NASCARPlayoffs race at The Glen? Get your #GoBowlingAtTheGlen tickets NOW! 🎟 https://t.co/rwjuWhnCZT pic.twitter.com/psm1HNef9t — Watkins Glen International (@WGI) July 11, 2024

With the amount of uncertainty evident in the young racer’s words, it is easy to see how the postseason aims to test drivers’ abilities by throwing them into varied situations weekend after weekend.

It remains to be seen which driver can adapt best to the upcoming challenge of the Round of 16, before which the field must tame the ‘World Center of Racing’ in Daytona Beach, Florida.