William Byron Surprised by 2024 NASCAR Success Despite 2023 Breakthrough Season

Srijan Mandal
Published

Jun 11, 2023; Sonoma, California, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver William Byron (24) before the start of the Toyota / Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

William Byron has become one of the biggest names in NASCAR this season. The Hendrick Motorsports driver has been accumulating wins across the board. It has just been eight regular season points-paying races so far and the North Carolina native has already picked up three wins to his name. Now for many his current form isn’t a surprise considering how well he performed last season. However, while speaking in a recent interview with WCNC, Byron expressed how he felt surprised with the way the current season has been going for him.

During the conversation he stated, “It’s honestly been it’s been a bit surprising how well, it’s gone. You know, I think that all the competition is better than they were last year. Although we won six races last year and had a great year, you’ve got to continue to work and get better…”

He did acknowledge that the field had become more and more competitive than last year. But despite the strong competition, he feels that every time he can capitalize they get increasingly smoother with their races.

“So I don’t know. It’s just when we’ve been clicking, it’s really clicking and I feel like that’s shown at some of these racetracks and the Daytona 500 obviously it gives you momentum. It gives you confidence that you can go through the rest of the year and we probably race a little bit freer than most of our competition because we have those wins,” he concluded.

It’s William Byron’s time to shine

Byron has been nothing but phenomenal this season. Bagging three wins in just eight races is no easy feat. And considering the fact that he was able to win six races last season, it feels like this is Byron’s time to shine.

Last year, he made it to the championship four with strong hopes that he would be crowned the champion. However, that win was taken by Ryan Blaney instead. Despite the setback, the HMS driver has walked into this season as a strong contender for the title.

If he can carry forward this momentum and scrape his way past the competition, there will be no stopping him come the 2024 playoffs. Looking forward to the next race at Texas Motor Speedway this weekend, Byron would surely be aching to add his fourth win of the season.

Srijan Mandal is a Senior NASCAR Analyst and Editor at The Sportsrush

