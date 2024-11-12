“Wish He Had a Personality”: Why Chase Elliott’s ‘Most Popular Driver’ Tag May Be In Jeopardy

Voting for the 2024 NMPA Most Popular Driver Award is currently underway. The window opened on October 28 and will stay open till 11.59 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 21. Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott has won the award for the past six consecutive seasons and has a good chance to do so again. However, there are strong reasons to believe that his fort will finally be breached this time.

Veteran motorsports journalist Tony Christie found a sign of things to come at the Phoenix Raceway when the season finale went down. He wrote on X, “I keep hearing Chase Elliott is the Most Popular Driver, and that may be the case on the East Coast. But I swear I’ve seen more Ryan Blaney merch here at Phoenix Raceway today than anyone else.”

What could be behind the seeming dip in Elliott’s popularity? His performance in recent years, for one, has been nowhere near his usual levels. He failed to make the playoffs last season and failed to create an impact in 2024 even though he did.

Furthermore, he also refuses to participate in activities that will make him more accessible to fans and help the sport penetrate new markets.

For instance, he is still firm on his stand that he won’t be shooting for the Netflix documentary NASCAR: Full Speed. He explained to Dale Jr. earlier this year that he did not want to do things that would take his focus away from performing on the track.

Having a camera crew follow him around his house simply isn’t in his best interest. Though sensible, there is a cost to be paid for such decisions.

The fandom isn’t pleased with Elliott’s lack of effort

As hard as it can be to believe it, many think Elliott doesn’t deserve to be the Most Popular Driver. One such fan responded to Christie’s post stating, “I’ve thought that was rigged since he won it, he’s not Mr. Personality.” Not backing the No. 9 driver in 2024 is fine, but discrediting his entire history with the award is next-level detest.

Another fan, seemingly a Kyle Larson supporter, said, “Still am surprised that Larson hasnt eclipsed Elliotts fandom…” Larson has inarguably produced better results on the track than Elliott has in the last three years. It is a surprise that the numbers haven’t been enough to give him an advantage over his teammate.

Yet another followed, “I feel Larson might be the most popular now. I see more 5 merch everywhere now. Even where I live.” A comment touched on how inactive Elliott is when it comes to “earning” the award. It read, “Chase does almost nothing to earn that title. I wish he had a personality but he just doesn’t.”

All these opinions beg the question, will Chase Elliott still be a fan favorite if it weren’t for his last name? Only the superset of fans can provide the answer and they will do so on November 21. All that’s left to do is wait.