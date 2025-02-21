“You Are Not Safe Anymore”: Ryan Preece Doubles Down on Terrifying Reality After Urging NASCAR to Make Changes

RFK Racing regular Ryan Preece has been one driver who has been vocal about how NASCAR can improve safety further in the sport. After his 2025 Daytona 500 appearance ended in another spectacular wreck where he found himself and his car flipping over just like his vicious crash two years ago at the same venue, the #60 Ford Mustang driver elaborated on one of the realities of modern-day stock car racing.

He spoke about how superspeedway races such as Daytona and Talladega now involve inevitable wrecks during the final moments of the race, with the drivers amping up their aggression.

Preece opined how the leaders, typically considered safe from the chaos of pack racing, now find themselves in the most vulnerable spot. “The last five laps of Daytona, you know there’s going to be a wreck,” he said bluntly.

“The wrecks used to happen in the fifth or sixth row. I think guys like Denny (Hamlin) or a few other ones that felt that when they got to those first two rows, they were safe. You are not safe anymore. If you’re the leader or in second you are the guy that’s taking the push and depending on who the pusher is, you are at the mercy of them,” Preece elaborated.

He also touched on how drivers can be offset from the car in front while they attempt to bump draft the car in front, oftentimes sending the leading car careening into the wall. When that happens at the front of the pack the remaining field of cars becomes “the bowling ball coming for the pins.”

"When the car took off like that, it got real quiet and all I thought about was my daughter." 🙏 –@RyanPreece_ after a scary moment where his car flipped in the final laps of the #Daytona500 pic.twitter.com/4xGrNY22jX — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 17, 2025

This has resulted in frustration on the part of the Connecticut native as he feels running a 100% of his ability, which could potentially take him to the front of the field could open up possibilities of wrecking rather than allowing him to win.

The flip side to that coin is another touchy topic in NASCAR. If a driver decides to hang back and ‘save fuel’ as it has been the name of the game at superspeedway races for the past couple of seasons, it goes against the very principle of a racing driver. Some would even opine that it goes against the principle of racing altogether.

“It’s like running over spike strips with tires. You know you’re gonna get a flat,” added Preece, summing up his feelings. With the current state of superspeedway racing aptly described by the RFK driver, it remains to be seen if any changes are made, either to the car’s aero package or to the rules outlawing fuel mileage racing.