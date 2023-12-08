“Pisses Me Off”: Bubba Wallace Admitted to Being Prone to Road Rage Despite NASCAR Experience

A racecar driver in the NASCAR Cup Series has to constantly jostle and find his way through the pack during the races. Over time this constant cut-throat environment would surely toughen anyone enough to not entangle themselves in a road rage incident outside the race track.

Advertisement

However, this doesn’t seem to be the case for 23XI Racing’s Bubba Wallace. While speaking in an interview, Wallace explained what irritated him while out driving on the road and things that would get him into a road rage scenario.

During the interview, Wallace was asked if he was prone to road rage because of his profession. The Michael Jordon driver responded, “I get annoyed… Road rage? I mean, I’ve had I’ve had some moments like you know, the biggest thing for me is when you pull out trying to be quick and obviously beat the line.”

Advertisement

“But if you don’t, if you pull out in front of me and then don’t go the speed limit immediately and take your time getting up to speed. Oh, that pisses me off. And so like I’ll tailgate you. I often wish at times like it was okay to just use the bumper and just, ‘Hey, let’s go’ and shove you down the road because I definitely…”

Wallace clarified that he just wanted to give the other car a “little bump” and not something as drastic as a “pit maneuver” so he could make the guy ahead of his speed up.

Bubba Wallace on if anyone tried to street race him in public

During the same interview, Wallace was further asked if there were any moments when other people on the road would see him driving and attempt to start a street race with him. He subsequently stated, “No, I got my windows tinted so we are good.”

When inquired if he doesn’t roll his windows down from time to time while listening to some music, he denied that such a case has never occurred with him.

Advertisement

But in a hypothetical scenario, if that were to be the case, it would not be wise for the 23XI Racing driver to participate in such a street race either, considering the local laws would land him in some big trouble thereafter.