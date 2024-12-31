“You Should Sell Mini Replicas of This!”: NASCAR Fans Demand New Merchandise as Hendrick Motorsports Honors Chevrolet Alliance

Founded in 1984, Hendrick Motorsports marked its 40th anniversary in 2024, maintaining an unbroken alliance with Chevrolet throughout its impressive tenure. To celebrate this milestone, the team took to social media to honor their enduring partnership.

They posted a video featuring Rick Hendrick, capturing his various speeches at events across the years where he praised Chevrolet. The caption read, “In honor of our 40th Anniversary, we presented Team Chevy, the partner who has been with us since the very beginning, with a very special gift.”

The team also offered a tribute to their manufacturers. It was a work of art: a large Chevrolet logo crafted from miniature boxes, each decorated with paint schemes commemorating the team’s most iconic victories. Each box symbolized a win, a pivotal moment, or a cherished memory from their shared history. In the video, Hendrick spoke to Chevrolet before unveiling the artistic homage.

“We’re super excited to celebrate our 40th year. One thing that has been constant and that is Chevrolet. I’ll never race in anything but a Chevrolet… the paint schemes from the wins that we have, they all mean something special for us. So thank you, and we’re excited about the future.”

Fans excited to see the paint schemes arranged, said, “You should sell mini replicas of this! So cool!”

One suggested, “Please make this into a t-shirt!”

Another fan presenting the idea of having die-cast of the schemes mixed said, “Why little squares and impressionist livery colors. It does not translate well, imo. you know what would have worked, small cars! wow, what a concept.”

One enthusiast congratulating the team on their 40th said, “Congratulations on 40yrs. I’m part way through your book. Great read and some even better mile stones,” while one simply said, “That’s freaking amazing.”

Chevrolet’s Alliance with Hendrick Motorsports

In a 2019 interview, Rick Hendrick expressed his gratitude for his enduring partnership with Chevrolet, stating he felt fortunate to have collaborated with the manufacturer “since the beginning” of his NASCAR Hall of Fame career.

Hendrick Motorsports clinched its first victory with Chevrolet in 1984 when Geoff Bodine triumphed in the #5 car at Martinsville. Together, the partnership has celebrated an unprecedented 312 Cup Series victories and earned 14 Cup Series owners and drivers championships.

The alliance propelled Hendrick Motorsports to overtake Petty Enterprises as the team with the most wins in NASCAR history, marking a milestone with their 269th victory in 2021.

Since its inception, Hendrick Motorsports has been a pioneer in team dynamics, being among the first to field multiple cars — a duo in 1986, a trio by 1987, and a quartet by 2022. The strategic expansion allowed the team to spearhead innovations in engine construction and pit crew training, continually raising the bar in NASCAR.