“Your Foundation Saving Lives”: What Has Joey Logano Done for Hurricane Helene Relief Efforts?

The NASCAR community has been actively involved in helping the regions that were affected by Hurricane Helene stand up on their feet. From Greg Biffle to Daniel Suarez, many drivers have continued doing their part in one way or the other. The two-time Cup Series champion Joey Logano hasn’t shied away from his ethical responsibilities either.

The Team Penske superstar has been using the Joey Logano Foundation and its resources to help the people affected in the Western Carolina mountains.

He got on X (formerly Twitter) recently to reveal that a total of $250,000 has been committed to the relief efforts so far. He further detailed which organizations received aid and their share.

He said, “We went up there Friday to see a lot of things in person, because, as you all know, what you see on social media and what you see on the news sometimes isn’t always what it really is.”

“I will say, after going up there and spending the day with my wife, it is way worse than what I thought it would be.” Amid all the chaos and destruction, Logano did not fail to ask the victims what they needed.

Joey Logano Foundation | Hurricane Helene Relief Efforts Update: @JoeyLoganoFDN donated to the @ConvoyofHope, Mayhem Mission and @lotcarolinas. Additional donations and long term plans are in the works and we’ll continue to provide updates as we continue our efforts to help… pic.twitter.com/NtNQ36LepM — Joey Logano (@joeylogano) October 17, 2024

The response that he got struck a chord in him. He continued, “They want us to keep talking about them.” The fear is that people will forget those suffering as the holidays approach and the amount of help that is being given will gradually reduce. The champion called for this to not happen. He reaffirmed that he will be using the foundation to provide help in a much larger way for a longer time.

Logano earns the appreciation of the fandom

One fan wrote in response to his post, “Thank you, Joey. Your foundation saving lives!” $25,000 was given to the Mayhem Mission and another $25,000 was sent to Least of These Carolinas. With the financial and moral support only growing bigger, Logano is definitely saving lives.

Another fan said, “Wow! You’re doing more than anyone else I’ve seen. Good job!” The driver has become one of the biggest contributors alongside Biffle. The racing community appears to be proud of his efforts with good reason. Yet another follower expressed gratitude, “Thanks to you and everyone that’s helped!!”

One of his fans, who is also an author, quipped, “You are amazing, Joey. You are a blessing!” Logano has found himself a few more fans with the work he has done. This is bound to benefit him when he races in Phoenix next month for the 2024 Cup Series title. His immediate next race will be in Homestead-Miami this Sunday.