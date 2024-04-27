mobile app bar

NASCAR Preview: Why Ross Chastain Could Be the Wildcard This Weekend at Dover

Srijan Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Ross Chastain Demands “Legitimate Answer” From NASCAR Over Atlanta Controversy

Feb 25, 2024; Hampton, Georgia, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Ross Chastain (1) on pit road prior to qualifying for the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Racing at Dover Motor Speedway is one of the more challenging experiences for any Cup Series driver. The banking angles, both in the turns and the straights, pose an ever-changing landscape for the drivers trying to get ahead of the competition. Several drivers can be considered the favorite to win at Dover, but according to former NASCAR driver Dale Jarrett, Trackhouse Racing’s Ross Chastain could very well be the wildcard for the weekend.

Speaking on NBC Sports, Jarett mentioned, “There is another driver that is kind of looming there… In this Next Gen car has run in the top 5, more laps there in the top 5 than anyone else on the circuit in these two races and that’s Ross Chastain.”

“He has a third place and a second place finish. Could he be the one that continues the stream and makes it seven for seven in his last seven races,” he concluded.

Chastain sure has improved his racecraft over the years and has become better at this racetrack. But with drivers like Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin, will the ‘Watermelon man’ be able to find his edge over the competition? Well, if Jarett’s predictions end up being correct, then we could possibly see Chastain try and fight for the win this weekend.

View on Website

Can Ross Chastain finally win at Dover? 

Looking at the statistics for Chastain at Dover, things certainly look good. During last year’s race, the melon man finished runner-up, +0.505 seconds behind Martin Truex Jr. A year before that, he lodged in a third-place finish. In both races he led a considerable number of laps, even winning the second stage during the 2023 race.

Considering the past data, one could argue that the Trackhouse Racing driver might have a strong chance of converting this Sunday into a race win. In the 10 races so far this season, Chastain currently sits ninth in the drivers’ standings, with four top-10s and one top-5 with 277 points.

 

About the author

Srijan Mandal

Srijan Mandal

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Srijan Mandal is a Senior NASCAR Analyst and Editor at The Sportsrush with a wealth of experience and expertise in the world of motorsports. With several thousand articles under his belt over the years, he has established himself as a leading authority on all things racing. His passion for motorsports started at a young age, and he has dedicated his career to covering the sport in all its forms. He is an expert in various disciplines, including stock car racing, American motorsports, Formula 1, IndyCar, NHRA, MotoGP, WRC, WEC, and several more. But Srijan's love for racing goes beyond his writing. He actively competes in professional open-wheel simulation racing, using the number 88 as his racing number. While he mostly participates in GT Endurance classes, he also ventures into Stock Car racing from time to time. In case, you wish to contact Srijan, kindly send an email to him at srijan.mandal@sportsrush.com or just DM him on Twitter.

Read more from Srijan Mandal

Share this article

Don’t miss these