Who Is Gio Ruggiero, the Newest Teammate of Toni Breidinger in the NASCAR Truck Series?

Last week, Tricon Garage announced that Toni Breidinger would take up the role of the full-time driver for their #5 Toyota in the 2025 Craftsman Truck Series. The decision follows her single-race performance at Daytona in 2024, where she achieved a 27th-place finish. Building on the momentum, the team has further strengthened its lineup by enlisting Gio Ruggiero to drive the #17 Toyota in place of Taylor Gray in the upcoming season.

Advertisement

Before his association with Tricon Garage, Ruggiero honed his skills in the ARCA Menards Series, driving the #20 car for Venturini Motorsports.

Ruggiero showed exceptional performance in his limited race schedule, achieving some of the best results in 10 events with seven top-5 finishes and two top-10 placements. He secured his first victory of the series at Five Flags Speedway in 2024 and attained four top-5 and one top-10 finish in a mere 8 races.

David Gilliland, a Tricon partner, expressed his enthusiasm for Ruggiero’s addition to the team, stating, “Gio has shown a lot of promise in his young career, and we are super excited to welcome him into our program.”

“Jumping into the Truck Series is no small feat, but Gio has proven that he adapts quickly, and we have no doubt that he will have a successful rookie season with us as he takes over the 17 truck.”

Ruggiero’s accolades are already substantial, including the Winchester 400 title, the 2023 CRA Super Series championship, the 2023 Southern Super Series championship, and the 2024 ARCA Menards East Series.

Ruggiero’s take on racing in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

Tricon Garage has already put its cards on the table with four drivers locked in to steer their fleet of trucks in the upcoming season. The roster boasts names like Breidinger, Ruggiero, Corey Heim, and Tanner Gray, who will take the helm of trucks #5, #17, #11, and #15 respectively. Despite these announcements, the driver of the #1 truck still hangs in the balance, yet to be revealed.

In the wake of being chosen to pilot the #17 truck for Tricon Garage, Ruggiero expressed his gratitude with enthusiasm, stating, “I am super thankful to have the opportunity to run full-time with TRICON in 2025. “I look forward to getting to work with all of the guys on the 17 team and contending for wins this season.”

As fans set their sights on the 2025 Truck Series, it remains to be seen which newcomer will win the Rookie of the Season crown in 2025.