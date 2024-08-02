Kyrie Irving Spotted Teaching Basketball to Young Fans on a Beach in Greece

Despite helping the Mavericks go from playoff absentees in 2023 to Western Conference champions in 2024, Kyrie Irving was left off the Team USA roster for the Paris Olympics. However, the veteran guard isn’t crying foul over it. Instead, he’s enjoying the offseason in Greece, even coaching some local kids.

Advertisement

The eight-time All-Star was filmed giving a few young fans some tips on creating separation in one-on-one situations and getting shots off. Irving enthusiastically gave the engrossed youngsters a step-by-step breakdown with a beach ball in his palms.

Another fan who was also present at Falasarna Beach filmed the 32-year-old’s coaching session and shared it online. Unsurprisingly, the clip instantly went viral across all social platforms.

🏀 Αν ήμουνα εκεί δεν ξέρω πως θα αντιδρούσα. Σκέψου να αράζεις στην παραλία με τα κοκτέιλ σου και να βλέπεις τον Kyrie να παραδίδει μαθήματα μπάσκετ πάνω στην άμμο. Casually 🤣😎 #basketball #crete #greece #kyrieirving pic.twitter.com/npGZUOyyEe — Ο Ρος ο Γκέλερ (@O_Ross_O_Geller) August 1, 2024

Irving is seemingly making the most of an offseason that did not get off to a good start. After being overlooked by Team USA, the veteran guard continues to steadfastly prepare for the upcoming campaign. However, he had to put it on hold after fracturing his left hand.

The Mavericks superstar underwent surgery and won’t practice until he fully recovers. The team did not provide a return date for Irving. However, they’re confident that he’ll be ready to resume practice before training camp commences.

With his preparation cut short, Irving decided to go on a well-deserved vacation to Chania in Greece. He is reportedly enjoying the local delicacies and even left a €500 ($540) tip for the staff at a restaurant.

Irving is seemingly in a good place after an excellent campaign last season. He averaged 25.6 points, 5.2 assists, five rebounds, and 1.3 steals and shot 41.1% from beyond the arc. He did not earn an All-Star nod and did not meet the criteria for individual accolades, but he’d be extremely pleased with the year he had.

The Mavericks made a surprise run to the NBA Finals, where they were unfortunately thrashed 4-1 by the Celtics. The 32-year-old guard will hope to go one better next season. Following their series defeat to Boston, Dallas made it clear that they weren’t content with a second-place finish.

They added Klay Thompson to the roster and expect the four-time NBA champion to use his experience to lead the Mavericks to a championship. The trio of Thompson, Irving, and Luka Doncic are among the strongest cores in the league. It remains to be seen if they can gel together and win a championship next year.