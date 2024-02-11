“Kobe Bryant is the Only Player Who Can be Compared to Him”: When Phil Jackson Agreed Michael Jordan and Black Mamba Were Eerily Similar

Kobe Bryant is often described as the player, who came closest to resembling Michael Jordan on the court. Among those who hold this opinion is Phil Jackson, the legendary head coach who guided Jordan to six championships and Bryant to five.

In his book titled ‘From Eleven Rings: The Soul of Success by Phil Jackson,’ the former coach wrote,

“Ever since Kobe was a rookie, the question of whether he would become ‘the next Michael Jordan’ had been the subject of endless speculation. Now that Kobe’s game had matured, this no longer seemed like a frivolous question. Even Jordan has said that Kobe is the only player who can be compared to him, and I have to agree.”

Jackson explained that not only Jordan and Bryant’s playstyles resembled, but their mentality was virtually the same. They both thrived under arduous circumstances, be it injuries or defeats. Both refused to exit the game unless they were physically incapacitated and took pride in being always available to play.

Jackson added their inability to accept defeat made them resilient and was critical in helping them build the confidence to take game-winning shots.

Jordan and Bryant’s habit of playing through pain even had their loved ones worried. Vannessa Bryant, Kobe’s wife, explained during his Hall of Fame enshrinement why he never sat out of games despite her concerns. She said,

“Kobe didn’t want to disappoint his fans, especially the ones in the 300 sections who saved up to watch him play, the kids with the same excitement he once had.”

While load management has become the norm in the NBA, Jordan and Bryant did not believe in the concept. They battled ailments, stayed on the court despite injuries, and faced adversity with unmatched determination. Phil Jackson witnessed it firsthand for over two decades in his stints as head coach of the Chicago Bulls and the Los Angeles Lakers, giving him the authority to draw parallels between the icons.

Michael Jordan believes only Kobe Bryant would’ve beaten him one-on-one

Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant were never seen talking or hanging out together in a public setting. However, the six-time NBA champion revealed in the aftermath of the Los Angeles Lakers icon’s passing that the duo was not only close but shared a brotherly bond.

Jordan also had the utmost respect for Bryant’s ability. Ronald Lazenby, the author of “Michael Jordan: The Life,” once revealed how highly the six-time NBA Finals MVP thought of his younger peer. In 2012, he posted on X, formerly called Twitter,

“Kobe’s ultimate competition is MJ. That’s why MJ watches him. MJ made people think what he was doing wasn’t human. Ditto the Kobester… I never said Kobe was better than MJ. MJ just told me Kobe’s the only one to have done the work, to deserve comparison.”

Jordan also gave Bryant the ultimate compliment. In an interview promoting NBA 2K14, he was asked who among the players who retired before he entered the league and began playing after he called it a day would he want to battle one-on-one against. He named Jerry West, Elgin Baylor, LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony, and Bryant. He claimed he would beat them all except the Lakers icon. He explained,

“I don’t think I’d lose other than Kobe Bryant because he steals all my moves.”

Jordan loved Bryant and hasn’t shied away from admitting it. He respected Bryant’s skill set and his work ethic because it closely resembled his. Jordan couldn’t have asked for a better successor than the five-time NBA champion. And he has no problem giving Bryant his flowers.