“I Don’t Like My Teammates One Bit”: Jalen Brunson Complains About ‘Annoying’ Knicks Roster Following Double Nickel Outburst

Dec 28, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) celebrates with Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) against the Washington Wizards in the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks are known to have one of the tightest-knit groups in the NBA, especially between the team’s Villanova alumni. The roster’s unique bond was on full display tonight following New York’s overtime win against the Washington Wizards. The contest was highlighted by a 55-point masterclass from Jalen Brunson, which garnered him a lot of attention from fellow Knicks players.

When the All-Star guard was interviewed on the court following the dominant performance, a reporter asked him about all the love he had been receiving from his fellow players. As Karl-Anthony Towns went by JB, yelling ‘yessir’, the Knicks guard couldn’t resist taking a jab at his running mates.

“I don’t like my teammates one bit. They really annoy the hell out of me,” Brunson said with a straight face.

Brunson after dropping 55: “I don’t like my teammates one bit. They really annoy the hell out of me.” pic.twitter.com/yRUcbDzMah — TownsMuse (@TownsMuse) December 29, 2024

Brunson, Josh Hart, and Mikal Bridges, all college teammates and national champions with the Villanova Wildcats, have shown off their brotherly bond through constant roasting and jokes this season. While it may come off as unusual to some, the trio has made it clear that the playful banter and lighthearted teasing are part of what makes them so close. Brunson and Hart have even been known to take their tomfoolery a step further on their Roommates podcast, giving a more personal perspective of their friendship.

The mischief doesn’t end with the Knicks’ Villanova trio though. During the same interview, Pidto had to stop the six-year veteran from chasing after Miles McBride, who gave Brunson a hearty smack on the backside.

Jalen Brunson on his 55 point night to extend the @nyknicks win streak to 7, Bill Pidto makes sure Jalen doesn’t go after Deuce and his thoughts on his teammates #NewYorkForever | @jalenbrunson1 | @BillPidto pic.twitter.com/n7Ihedv6Pt — KNICKS ON MSG (@KnicksMSGN) December 29, 2024

While the team is noted for trading friendly blows, Brunson’s Knicks teammates haven’t hidden their admiration for the MVP candidate. In another interview in the locker room, the former Maverick was again interrupted before getting a full thought out. “Looked up the scoreboard it says 50-something––,” Brunson was saying before being abruptly cut off by bleating noises in the background.

“BAAAAA,” his teammates imitated a goat’s cry to indicate that the skilled playmaker was the “Greatest of All Time.”

Jalen Brunson “Looked up the scoreboard it says 50-something––” Off camera “BAAAAA” Steve Popper “…4th quarter and overtime––” Off cam “BAAAA” Jalen “…Gotta give them credit––” Off cam “BAAAAAA” pic.twitter.com/ChR4zJjPYg — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) December 29, 2024

The ruckus continued as Brunson attempted to credit the Wizards, who were surprisingly tough on the 22-10 Knicks despite sitting in the Eastern Conference’s cellar. Washington was able to keep pace with New York despite coming into the contest as a double-digit underdog, even leading the game for much of the first quarter. The matchup stayed close throughout, but after just 13 first-half points, Brunson took over, scorching the net en route to 43 points between the second half and overtime.