“2021 gave us Allen Iverson 50 and now the Shawn Kemp Hemp?”: Seattle SuperSonics legend forays into marijuana business with his own brand, joining the likes of AI and Al Harrington

The Reignman Shawn Kemp opened a cannabis store in Seattle to create job opportunities, says changing times and public view of marijuana made is the reason to open it now

In the USA, only 35 states and the District of Columbia have legalized marijuana for medical use. Out of these, only 16 allow adults to legally use the substance for recreational use.

Despite that, the U.S marijuana industry was estimated at $13.6 billion in 2019. Recently few ex-NBA players have joined this growing industry. The SuperSonics legend Shawn Kemp is the latest addition to that.

Shawn Kemp was drafted by the Sonics in 1989 and played for Seattle until 1997. He was a 6-time All-Star and made his name for furious dunks in his Sonics days.

He and Gary Payton’s duo can be called the original “Lob City” according to ex-NBA player Dennis Scott. Shawn Kemp’s career went down from there due to overweight issues.

Shawn Kemp is one of the ex- NBA players investing in the cannabis industry

Shawn Kemp has confessed that he used to smoke cannabis before and after the matches. He was arrested in 2005 for possession of marijuana and other drugs.

The laws regarding cannabis have changed since his playing days and the stigma around marijuana consumption for medicinal and recreational purposes has also changed.

Which has led the Reignman to open up a local store in Seattle. He said it will help to create job opportunities for the city in such tough times. His former teammate Gary Payton also showed up for the opening of the store to support him.

Recently Allen Iverson has joined Al Harrington’s cannabis company. Meanwhile Detroit Pistons Hall-of-Famer Ben Wallace is also planning to launch his own cannabis brand.

