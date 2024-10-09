mobile app bar

“$250 Is Outrageous!”: Tyrese Haliburton’s Debut Shoe for PUMA Get Roasted by Fans

Shubham Singh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Tyrese Haliburton and his new signature shoe

Tyrese Haliburton and his new signature shoe (CREDITS: USA Today and X/Nick De Paula)

Tyrese Haliburton has signed a deal with PUMA and is set to receive his own sneaker line. Footwear industry expert Nick DePaula broke the news on his X account and shared the announcement video. While the Pacers star is excited about his new venture, fans were less than impressed.

In the announcement clip, Haliburton’s father John lauds his son’s NBA journey while teasing the shoes’ look as they flash briefly on the screen. The video does a great job of building suspense about the sneaker’s design and colorway.

DePaula revealed that in the announcement video Haliburton donned the ‘Alert’ colorway of the All-Pro Nitro Men’s Basketball Shoes. These shoes are listed at $130 on PUMA’s official website. 

He also claimed that the Pacers star will rock the new All-Pro Nitro Elite Model during the 2024-25 season. It has a dynamic color scheme of dark blue, purple, and light blue. These sneakers are engineered to accommodate busy point guards like Haliburton.

According to PUMA’s official website, the UItraweave fabric has a 4-way stretch, enabling athletes to boost their speed and strength. Apart from that, its NITRO SQD is expected to enhance the first step and soak the pressure of an explosive move. The official price tag of these sneakers is $250. 

Many fans were perplexed by the price tag. They felt a brand like PUMA shouldn’t charge as much for what they believe is an average basketball shoe. One fan wrote, “$250 for pumas?

Another fan claimed the shoes were not even worth 1/5th the original price tag, writing, “250 is outrageous. I wouldn’t even spend 50 bucks on those shoes.

One fan quipped that PUMA is only appealing to senior citizens or those who are unable to get by on their own, writing, “$250 for some ‘assisted living 1s’ is wild.”

Most replies to the post disparaged PUMA for its seemingly overpriced sneakers. Its riveting design wasn’t enough to stave off such sentiment. It will be interesting to see how these shoes perform in the marketplace considering the heavy backlash around its cost.

Post Edited By:Jay Mahesh Lokegaonkar

About the author

Shubham Singh

Shubham Singh

linkedin-icon

Shubham Singh is an NBA Journalist at SportsRush. He found his passion in Writing when he couldn't fulfil his dream of playing professional basketball. Shubham is obsessed with box scores and also loves to keep track of advanced stats and is, particularly, fond of writing CoreSport analytical pieces. In the league, his all time favorites were 80s Bad Boys, Pistons, while Dennis Rodman and his enthralling rebounding made him love the game more. It also made him realize that the game is much more than fancy scoring and playmaking. Shubham is also a huge fan of cricket and loves to watch all forms of women sports.

Share this article

Don’t miss these