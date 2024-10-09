3 Current NBA Superstars That Would Make Great Head Coaches Featuring Nikola Jokic

NBA superstars are expected to be great head coaches solely from the standpoint of them actually having been in the thick of it. They understand player emotions, relationships, and the temperature of the locker room better than any coach who has never stepped on NBA hardwood ever could. Not to mention knowing exactly what each play they run for their players can actually do for them, something which translates to either end of the floor.

As the Indiana Pacers HC, Larry Bird did a tremendous job, winning the 1997-98 Coach of the Year award and leading them to the 2000 Finals. Another ‘player turned coach’ from the 2000s who had even more success was Doc Rivers, who won the 2008 title with his Boston Celtics.

Currently, Dallas Mavericks HC Jason Kidd, known for his great relationship with players, has propelled the Mavs to two Western Conference Finals, one of which translated into an Finals appearance last year. Who can replicate the Kidd and Bird model among the current NBA superstars? Here is a look at three likely candidates.

LeBron James

LeBron James’ unparalleled IQ makes him an instant fit for the role. James often takes over from head coaches and draws complex plays on the board. In fact, there is a belief that he could have become a player-coach like Bill Russell who found immense success with the role.

His perpetual detractor Skip Bayless even conceded that James has what it takes to adopt the dual responsibilities. In January, on UNDISPUTED, he said,



“Once upon a time in this league, there was these thing called player-coaches. Bill Russells, Mr. Russell, he coached championship teams while playing on championship teams… If anybody in the history of this league could do this, LeBron James can coach this team and run the point for this team. He has got the highest IQ in basketball, one of the highest”

James’ knowledge of the game was palpable during his Mind the Game pod with his current LA Lakers HC JJ Redick. He knows the minutest details and his impeccable memory can allow him to make tough decisions on the fly.

In June, while previewing the NBA Finals between Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks, he broke down how a defense can put the brakes on 2023-24 leading scorer Luka Doncic. He ascertained that blitzing him is the best way to deal with the Mavs superstar. LBJ said,

“I would say blitz. The reason I say blitz is because I look at the other two, it’s not switching because they don’t run many small small pick and rolls, they have a lot of one-five pick and rolls”

His co-host Redick agreed that blitzing Doncic has brought the best results, which shows LBJ’s phenomenal knowledge of the game. But James has shown more interest in becoming an owner than a Head Coach. He wants complete control over management rather than just negotiating with upper-level executives to get his preferred changes.

However, there is no doubt that he might have an itch to coach with all the knowledge he possesses. Unfortunately for James, owners of teams cannot also be head coaches for the team they own or any other NBA team for that matter.

Chris Paul

Chris Paul is among the most respected veterans in the league. His incredible ‘Floor General’ skills indicate his tremendous IQ and he can come up with numerous adjustments on the fly. He is one of the best Pick-in-Roll passers in the history of the league.

Since the PnR has become the bread and butter of the modern NBA, he can serve a sustainable playbook at the NBA-level. CP3 is also brilliant at building relationship with young players.

He shares a terrific bond with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander which helped SGA survive during his initial years in the league, paving way for terrific long-term results. This ability can allow CP3 to build a welcoming locker room environment as a Head Coach.

However, in July 2023, during an appearance on The Shop, Paul responded negatively when asked about pursuing a coaching career after his retirement, he said,

“No. Honestly, I’ll tell you, I don’t wanna travel like that.”

However, his perception can change once he calls goodbye to his playing career. The yearning to impact a basketball floor can take precedence and propel him toward a coaching journey.

Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic is a consummate professional through and through who brings positive vibes to a locker room. His incredible ability to dictate an entire offensive half-court possession start to finish has never been seen before at the Center position and speaks volumes to his understanding of the game.

He lifted the Denver Nuggets to the 2023 championship despite lacking a second superstar because he can extract the best out of his teammates, a characteristic essential to becoming a Head Coach.

In April, before the playoff series against Jokic and his Nuggets, James also hailed his leadership skills. He said,

“ The most important thing is he changes the way his teammates think about their own play. When you’re able to inspire your teammates to play at a level that sometimes they don’t even feel like they can play at, that’s a true testament of a great one.”

One hitch with Jokic as a HC can be his tendency to detach from basketball once the season is over. He is anxious to engage in his horse-related hobbies as the season comes to an end.

As a Head Coach, one needs to be more involved in personnel decisions even during the offseason. However, when he is playing out on the floor, his passion for the game is incredibly apparent. Whether this shows itself in the form of scuffles with opposing players or complaints to the refs, Jokic is as competitive as any superstar could be. So, once he retires, he may adapt to the situation and thrive as a Head Coach.