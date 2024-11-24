’30 and 10 in the Gym My Dad Had Played’: Scottie Pippen’s Son Scotty in Disbelief Over His Career Night in Bulls Stadium

The last time a player tallied 25 points and 8 assists on 80% shooting from the field at United Center was in November 1995. That player was Scottie Pippen and he could have hardly imagined at the time that his son would join him in the record books about 30 years later.

Scotty Pippen Jr. exploded for a career-high point total at his father’s old stomping grounds. His 30 points on 13-of-16 attempts, along with 10 assists, helped the Memphis Grizzlies stave off the Bulls, making him the second Pippen to leave his mark in Chicago.

During a locker room interview, Pippen Jr. reflected on his father’s incredible legacy in the arena. “It’s a dream come true, you know. It’s crazy to say I put 30 and 10 up in the gym where my dad had played. You know, I still can’t really put it into words,” the 24-year-old said.

Though his six-time championship-winning father wasn’t at United Center last night, Pippen Jr. wanted a memorable night in the arena where his father’s jersey hangs from the rafters.

Even before the undrafted guard elevated his game to this level, his father was beaming with pride seeing his son in the NBA. When the former Vanderbilt Commodore signed with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2021, Pippen spoke highly of him in an interview with PEOPLE.

“I’m very proud of him. As a father, I can’t continue to lead or guide him on the court. At some point, I took my own wings and went and he will do the same,” the Hall of Famer reflected.

His words would become prophetic a few seasons later. The older Pippen was in Memphis on November 8th when his son recorded his first career triple-double, making them the only father-son duo to each record triple-doubles.

It was a historic night for the young guard, who has been on a roll since Memphis’ superstar Ja Morant picked up a hip injury. Prior to this season, the 6’1 guard had recorded just one game with 10 or more assists. Through 17 games this year, he has achieved that 5 times.

In just 26 minutes a night, Pippen Jr. is averaging 12.6 points, 5.9 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists, helping the injury-laden Grizzlies to a solid 10-7 record.

With Marcus Smart also serving as a backup point guard, it’s hard to tell what Taylor Jenkins has in mind for Scotty Pippen Jr. when the team’s franchise superstar comes back from injury.

After a right hip subluxation sidelined Morant on November 6th, he was listed as ‘out’ on the injury report until last night. The two-time All-Star has been upgraded to doubtful status and his return to the hardwood seems imminent.