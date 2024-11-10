4 Things Bronny James Needs to Learn to Affect Winning Like Jrue Holiday or Derrick White

After spending the first nine games of the season with the Lakers, guard Bronny James was sent down to the G-League to get consistent playing time and to work on his game. He made his debut for the South Bay Lakers on Saturday and finished with six points, three rebounds, and four assists on 22% shooting from the field.

Although he struggled on the offensive end, his defense helped propel his team to a 110-96 victory over the Salt Lake City Stars. Bronny’s shooting needs a lot of work, but his overall impact was impressive. The guard understands he’ll likely never be a volume shooter and will instead have to focus on his defense and three-point shooting to have a long NBA career.

He has already admitted he wants to be an elite role player like Celtics stars Jrue Holiday and Derrick White and is actively working towards it.

Bronny James just met the media at the NBA Combine. He compared his game to players like Jrue Holiday, Davion Mitchell and Derrick White and said he wants to affect winning that way — Jamal Collier (@JamalCollier) May 14, 2024



However, they are among the most impactful players in the league and Bronny has a long way to go before being remotely as good as them. He’ll have to focus on four key aspects of the game to get to their level.

Keep working on his defense

Bronny’s most enticing skill is his defensive ability. He is a pesky on-ball defender, who is willing to guard opposing guards 94 feet. At 6-foot-2 and 210 lbs, Bronny is a great defender for his size.

He’s just about the average height for a point guard, which is 6-foot-2 ½. However, he lacks in the size department, especially compared to elite defensive guards.

Bronny James’ good defense on Anthony Edwards Anthony Edwards is 0/2 FG when guarded by Bronny pic.twitter.com/XYkJ9RgNMP — BronnyMuse (@BronnyMuse06) October 23, 2024



In the few minutes that James played for the Lakers, he made a positive impact with his defensive ability. He has quick feet and great lateral movement and actively tries to stay in front of his opponent. However, his lack of strength is a concern as it will be often exploited by bigger and more experienced players.

His lofty goal of becoming a defender as good as White and Holiday is easier said than done. They are two of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA, forming by far the best defensive backcourt in the league.

Holiday and White recorded a net rating of +7.1 on the court this season. The majority of their impact doesn’t come from their presence offensively but their ability to impact the game on the defensive end.

It’ll take time and repetitions for Bronny to develop the same ability as White and Holiday. Regardless, his impact as a player starts on the defensive side of the court.

Work on his shooting

It has become a mandatory skill in the modern NBA to be able to shoot the ball, especially at the guard position. The new meta in basketball is high volume and conversion of three-point opportunities. At the very least, Bronny needs to be a threat from three-point range.

On the season, Bronny has yet to make a three-pointer in the NBA. However, in the draft combine, he showcased the upside he possesses as a shooter.

Bronny doesn’t miss a shot for a whole 1 min 15 seconds while doing moving shooting drills! Dude is on fire at the NBA Combine right now pic.twitter.com/P0hdpOWimg — Lakers Vino (@VinoUncorked) May 14, 2024

NBA scouts were impressed with his shooting stroke at the combine. The USC product went an entire minute and 15 seconds without missing a shot. He hasn’t been able to showcase this side of his repertoire much with only four attempts on the season. However, the G-League will prove to be essential in his development as a shooter.

His basketball IQ

One of the most important traits that every great player possesses is high intelligence on the basketball court. Bronny’s father, LeBron, is one of the smartest players in the league. The young star could prolong his career if he has as high an IQ as his father.

The best way to improve this area of his skillset is by learning more about basketball. This requires improved discipline and focus on watching gamefilm and understanding schemes. Unlike other areas that require on-court reps, Bronny can enhance this area of his game through off-court work.

The greatest players in the league’s history are students of the sport before anything else. Since he is the son of arguably the greatest player of all time, it’s safe to assume he has the right person to guide him in this regard.

Create better connections with his teammates

His first game in the G-League was Bronny’s first time playing with his new teammates. His lack of experience with the group was on full display in his performance. Bronny tallied five turnovers in his debut for the South Bay Lakers, which isn’t ideal for a lead guard at any level.

The point guard is the extension of the head coach on the court. Turnovers not only ruin the momentum but improve the opposing team’s rhythm. Bronny’s understanding of his teammates’ tendencies and preferred spots will help everyone around him play better.

Being able to form connections with teammates is a sign of a great floor general. The NBA is constantly changing with sporadic trades through the season. Players won’t always have the luxury of a full offseason and a training camp to get on the same page.

Bronny’s ability to form a connection with his teammates will be imperative for the 20-year-old in his journey to achieving his dreams in the NBA.