Advait Jajodia
|Published August 26, 2023

5 Years After Admitting to Dropping $70,000 at Walmart, Shaquille O'Neal Hilariously 'Steals' Jewelry from a Store

Credits: USA Today Sports and Instagram(Johnny Dang)

Shaquille O’Neal is well-known as one of the wealthiest personalities in the basketball world, often seen as a trailblazer for other NBA stars looking to build a business Empire. Growing up in a low-income household, Shaq has managed to earn a fortune over the span of his illustrious 19-year NBA career. Using the $286,344,668 he earned from NBA contracts, O’Neal made smart business decisions and lucrative investments to amass a staggering $400 million net worth. Thanks to the fortune that he has built, the Los Angeles Lakers legend can afford careless stunts, like splurging $70,000 in a day at Walmart or ‘stealing’ from a jewelry store.

We’ve heard multiple anecdotes of Shaquille O’Neal spending huge amounts of money in a short span of time. Over the past few years, “Superman” has become much more responsible with his money. However, during his playing days, the 7-foot star was a spendthrift. During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden years ago, Shaq revealed that he once totaled a $70,000 bill in Walmart – the biggest purchase in the shopping outlet’s history. Five years after that. the big man has now left fans in a fit of laughter with this hilarious jewelry ‘stealing’ video.

Shaquille O’Neal gets caught while trying to ‘steal’ jewelry

Shaquille O’Neal recently visited Johnny Dang, a famous Vietnamese-American jeweler, to purchase some new bling. While Dang was busy with the billing, Shaq slyly slipped a silver chain in his front pocket. After handing the NBA icon back his card, the Texas-based jeweler asked him to return the chain. Unfortunately for the big man, Dang caught him flicking the chain. Take a look at the incident in the reel uploaded by hotfreestyle.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/CwY1sBAMCyI/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Everyone is aware of Shaq’s $400 million fortune. Therefore, the jeweler knew that O’Neal was merely playing a prank. However, that prank could have proven to be costly for the average Joe.

It isn’t surprising to witness the four-time NBA Champ splurge hefty amounts on expensive products. Apart from spending millions on numerous customized cars, the Diesel has paid $1.7 million for a yacht, $400,000 for a treehouse, and $16.5 million for his mansion in Orlando, among several other purchases.

Shaq once paid for a man’s engagement ring

Yes, Shaq is a spendthrift. However, the TNT analyst doesn’t think twice before financially helping anybody and everybody. While the former Center has made a promise to his late father to take care of everyone in his family, the philanthropic personality that he is, Shaq also helps those around him.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CNU4DGPBZeH/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

A couple of years back, Shaq entered a shop with the intention of purchasing some hoop earrings. As seen in the embed above, during the visit to the Atlanta-based store, the 15-time All-Star paid for another man’s engagement ring. Kind-hearted activities like this are one of the major reasons why fans love Shaquille O’Neal.

