6ft 6′ Kobe Bryant was stunned being su*ker punched by an undrafted minor leaguer

Kobe Bryant is undeniably one of the toughest players in NBA history. However, he also picked some wrong fights back in his day!

The Mamba Mentality is perhaps the definition of determination and mental toughness for anyone in sports. The origin and embodiment of the term was none other than Kobe Bryant.

The Lakers legend personified strength both physically and mentally, and it was this strength that led to his successful 20-year career in the NBA.

A career that saw him five NBA championships, two Finals MVPs, and a regular season MVP. Not to mention making numerous All-Star, All-NBA, and All-Defensive teams.

However, it is important to note that the Mamba Mentality was developed over time and through numerous experiences. This included an intense altercation with Chris Childs back in 2000.

Kobe Bryant was taken down by former undrafted minor leaguer Chris Childs for refusing to stop elbowing him

In 2000, a young Kobe ‘Bean’ Bryant was finishing just his fourth season in the NBA. By that time, Kobe’s accomplishments were great, but few.

This included a Slam Dunk contest win, an All-NBA second team appearance, and an All-Star team appearance. A prelude to the numerous accolades that were to come. However, the Black Mamba was still inexperienced at the time.

This inexperience was on display on April 1st of that year when the Lakers hosted the Knicks. Bryant would go at it with former minor leaguer Chris Childs, elbowing the guard in the face twice. He attempted to do it a third time, only to receive a punch to the face!

22 YEARS AGO TODAY

Chris Childs hit Kobe Bryant with a 2-piece! KOBE: “The little punk decided to sneak me…I didn’t think he was going to throw a punch. I didn’t think he had the balls to do it. He threw a sucker punch.” pic.twitter.com/zVT2mMrSkB — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) April 2, 2022

A lot of time has passed since then, and Childs has admitted that while the two were never particularly close, there was no beef between them.

