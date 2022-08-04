Basketball

7-footer Shaquille O’Neal couldn’t help but diss Kobe Bryant during now iconic bars, in 2008

7-footer Shaquille O'Neal couldn't help but diss Kobe Bryant during now iconic bars, in 2008
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 21 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
Kevin Durant picks Aaron Rodgers over Patrick Mahomes despite Chiefs QB signing record $503 million extension
Next Article
Donald Trump dreamed of marrying Tom Brady off to his $300 million worth daughter Ivanka Trump instead of Gisele Bündchen
NBA Latest Post
7-footer Shaquille O'Neal couldn't help but diss Kobe Bryant during now iconic bars, in 2008
7-footer Shaquille O’Neal couldn’t help but diss Kobe Bryant during now iconic bars, in 2008

When Shaquille O’Neal dissed Lakers legend Kobe Bryant in the most savage way possible It…