7-footer Shaquille O’Neal couldn’t help but diss Kobe Bryant during now iconic bars, in 2008

When Shaquille O’Neal dissed Lakers legend Kobe Bryant in the most savage way possible

It is common knowledge now, that in the years ahead of the tragic day in the life of Kobe Bryant, he and Shaquille O’Neal had successfully mended their relationship.

This gave us as fans, so many little moments to get absolutely giddy over. There was of course this cheeky little advertisement when 2K released Shaquille O’Neal was announced as the Legends cover athlete of the popular basketball video game.

But of course, arguably more well know than all of this, was their long, long beef with each other.

This little tiff started between the two during their time with the Lakers together, during which the two never really spoke to each other. And the only time they spoke of each other, came in the way of disses they threw each other’s way. And we’re here to discuss perhaps the most famous installment from that era in their lives.

So, without further ado, let’s get right into it, shall we?

Shaquille O’Neal disses Kobe Bryant in his bars after the Lakers succumbed to the Celtics in 2008

Kobe Bryant’s rings aren’t just from his time with Shaquille O’Neal. After all, the man did win two without the Diesel by his side. But, before he could see success as the number one option on a championship team, there were a few painful roadblocks.

One of the most famous of these roadblocks was when Kobe’s Lakers succumbed to Paul Pierce’s Celtics in the 2008 NBA Finals.

Knowing the Black Mamba, he was obviously seething in the aftermath of those Finals. And then, Shaq came in right after, swinging harder than a darn hurricane.

In case you haven’t seen this famous clip already, take a gander at the YouTube clip below.

We won’t lie, that is cold.

As we said before though, not only would Kobe Bryant make Shaquille O’Neal eat his words, but they’d actually make up. And from that point on, the two couldn’t be separated, until a certain helicopter crash stole the hearts of every single fan within the NBA community.

R.I.P Kobe.

