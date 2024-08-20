77 Year Old Mike Krzyzewski Baffles Jayson Tatum With His Bench Press

The Duke Blue Devils saw a change in their coaching staff after the conclusion of the 2021-2022 college basketball season. Despite Jon Scheyer taking over the head coach position, Mike Krzyzewski is often on campus with the basketball team. In a latest social media post, Coach K was also pictured bench pressing, leaving Jayson Tatum in shock.

As per Duke Blue Devil’s social media, Grayson Allen hit the gym during the visit to his alma mater. Joining him was Coach K. In the photos that the basketball team posted, Allen is seen working out on the training bar. However, the legendary coach can be seen in the background bench pressing.

Couple of Duke legends getting that pump in today pic.twitter.com/JmnKYLfXHG — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) August 19, 2024

Jayson Tatum, a one-and-done player from the Durham-based university, was among the many to take notice of Coach K’s activities. Immediately after spotting his former coach, JT lauded him by writing, “Naw Coach still hitting the bench press he’s an animal lol”.

Naw Coach still hitting the bench press he’s an animal lol https://t.co/Mn3Wxuiuw3 — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) August 20, 2024

At 77 years old, Krzyzewski spending time in the gym and lifting weights with an impeccable form is indeed as impressive as it can get. However, his activities don’t come as a surprise. For almost five years (1969-1974), Krzyzewski served as an officer in the U.S. Army. His work ethic and discipline are still in full display all these years later.

JT’s activity on X also signifies that he shares a great relationship with Coach K despite leaving Duke University seven years ago.

Coach K has had a huge impact on Tatum developing into the superstar that he is today. While the small forward possessed the skills and physical traits to be a good player, it was Krzyzewski who motivated the youngster to be tougher.

The Boston Celtics star highlighted this by revealing an iconic story from his lone year in college.

“We playing at Virginia and I only had two points. I had two points in the first half, and I guess I kept passing up shots… He (Coach K) threw it (jacket) like right at my feet and he was yelling at me. I’ll never forget this – he said, ‘You acting like a soft-a** St. Louis kid.’ And I was pissed. I had like 28 points in the second half.

Anywhere I go – I go out of town, I let it be known like I’m from St. Louis. So, you can’t call me soft and you can’t disrespect where I’m from. And he knew the buttons to push because the whole second half I was hot,” Tatum revealed.

The Knuckleheads are back with some real teammate talk.@jaytatum0 and @KyrieIrving join the latest episode to share their best Coach K stories, Kobe’s impact on their game, the time they almost squared up and more. : https://t.co/ZyWXxhBjNe (In partnership with @HennessyUS) pic.twitter.com/w6tTav6Rq1 — The Players’ Tribune (@PlayersTribune) March 12, 2019

Coach K’s strong feedback allowed Tatum to start performing better. He would go on to finish the 2016-2017 college season on a strong note – 16.8 points and 7.3 rebounds – and would ultimately be the #3 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

Even after becoming a pro, Coach K constantly giving feedback benefitted Tatum, helping him transform into one of the best basketball players in the world.