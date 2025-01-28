“A White Bronco”: Blake Griffin Isn’t Really Into Collecting Cars

Blake Griffin may not be dunking over defenders anymore, but the 35-year-old has kept himself busy with numerous commercials and podcast appearances. Griffin most recently joined Mark Normand on an episode of the We Might Be Drunk Podcast, where they discussed their disinterest in collecting cars.

Despite his fortune, the six-time All-Star revealed that he doesn’t understand the obsession with collecting old vehicles. “I appreciate people who have nice cars,” Griffin said. “But like, what am I gonna do, just drive an old car? It just seems inconvenient.”

The 13-year veteran underlined his disinterest in driving an older car which prompted Normand to reveal that he drives a problematic 1973 Beamer. The comedian shared how cool the car is and how well it runs but emphasized the struggle of maintaining the vintage vehicle.

Griffin did share that he possesses a 1972 Ford Bronco, so the former Dunk Contest champion doesn’t have distaste for all older cars. The former big man explained how the vehicle is fun to drive, but every time he takes a ride, he thinks it’ll be the last in the 50-year-old automobile. But Griffin knew he had to have the classic car. “When I moved to Brentwood, I was like you know what I need? A white Bronco,” he continued.

Griffin got the car he wanted and that has apparently been enough to satisfy him. Compared to other high-profile athletes, Blake doesn’t boast the luxurious car collection that one might expect.

Blake Griffin doesn’t splurge on luxury vehicles

Blake Griffin earned over $250 million throughout his playing career but only used a small fraction of that fortune on his car collection. Griffin’s vehicles are priced at $531k, a low number when considering the millions that many other top athletes spend on cars.

The cheapest, yet most notable car in Griffin’s collection is the 2011 Kia Optima. The vehicle was retailed for a paltry $6,900, but the car is memorable because of Griffin’s never-before-seen alley-oop over it during the 2011 Slam Dunk Contest.

Other notable cars in his collection include the 2023 GMC Yukon Denali. At $74,305, the roomy nine-seater SUV offers plenty of comfort for the 6-foot-9 forward. Griffin also has a 2022 Tesla Model S, which combines sleek design with modern technology. Powered by a dual electric motor system, the Model S has 670 horsepower. With a one-speed direct-drive transmission, it can go as fast as 149 mph and accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just over three seconds.

Griffin’s most expensive car is his Rolls-Royce Wraith. Valued at nearly $350,000, the Rolls-Royce Wraith performs like a premium sedan. It can reach a maximum speed of 155 mph and accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just over four seconds. Griffin may not be a car collecting enthusiast, but the Oklahoma native still boasts several sweet rides.