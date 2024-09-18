mobile app bar

Adrian Wojnarowski Salary: Exploring ESPN Insider’s Contract Amid Retirement Announcement

Prateek Singh
Published

Credits: ESPN

It’s the end of an era in sports journalism as Adrian Wojnarowski has announced that he is retiring from his role at ESPN, putting an end to his glorious run in the business. Wojnarowski is one of the most respected individuals in the industry and the news about him taking a step back comes as a shock.

He was an ESPN Insider since 2017. But the veteran reporter has been a part of the industry for 37 long years. He was under contract with ESPN, which was according to a report by Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, worth $35 million.

Woj is bidding farewell to the media business before finishing the tenure of his current contract. He signed the $35 million deal with ESPN in 2022.

This deal was for a five-year tenure with the company, setting his annual earnings to be a whopping $7 million.

Wojnarowski is one of the highest-paid journalists in the company and in the world. However, he’s leaving behind the hectic life of an NBA reporter with three more years left on his contract.

