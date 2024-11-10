“Ain’t Going Through the Right Grind”: Kwame Brown Trashes Lakers for Bronny James Receiving Superstar Treatment

Bronny James’ stint with Lakers’ G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers, has prompted some controversy. The rookie star is apparently not accompanying the team in road games. This prompted former NBA star Kwame Brown to lash out at the Lakers management for the way they are giving special treatment to LeBron James’ son.

Brown has had enough of it. On Kwame Brown Bust Life, the former Lakers star called out Gilbert Arenas for defending the 20-year-old for not playing road games due to poor conditions.

Brown said, “We already know, [he] ain’t going through the right grind to get to where he got to…This grown man don’t have to go through the rigors of going through the G League, seeing what it’s like riding the bus or riding the regular plane. He don’t have to deal with that. He’s trying to make it seem like it’s because of the work that he’s putting in.”

Brown believes that it’s important for athletes to go through the wringer to make a name for themselves. In the case of Bronny, he is not even practicing with his team oftentimes.

Despite averaging only 4.8 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 0.8 assists per game on 36.6% shooting from the field and 26.7% from the three-point line, he was rushed into the NBA.

In five games for the Lakers, Bronny is averaging 0.8 points, 0.2 rebounds, and 0.4 assists on 16.7% shooting. He has a long way to go before he starts getting acknowledged as a decent player, let alone receiving superstar treatment.

Bronny James is being poorly managed

It was clear from the jump that Bronny wasn’t ready for the league. However, at the time of the draft, many people thought that he would spend time in the G League and get ready for the NBA. Surprisingly, even after signing with the G League, Bronny is not going to participate in all the games.

As per a report by Shams Charania, “For now, sources said, the G League plan is for Bronny James to play in only South Bay home games – as he shuttles between both leagues and team manages his time on respective rosters.”

This can prove to be disastrous for the growth of Bronny if he shuffles between the two leagues. Brown said that it will create a divide between him and his teammates as he’s being treated differently. The former NBA star also believes that he’ll fail to learn how to play the game the right way.