“Ain’t no way Enes Kanter Freedom is splashing threes on the Nets”: NBA Twitter goes on a frenzy as Celtics center swishes a three while nets extend their losing streak to 9 games

Enes K Freedom dropping a three is running rounds on social media in the middle of all the big trades news and rumors.

As James Harden missed his third straight game with left hamstring tightness, Kevin Durant remains out with a sprained knee ligament, and Kyrie Irving‘s ineligibility to play home games, the Brooklyn Nets got under the hammer of Boston Celtics.

Without their three superstars, the Nets weren’t competitive at all and lost their 9th straight giving C’s a 126-91 victory, making it their fifth 30-plus points victory in the last 9 games. This win also brought the Celtics their 6th straight victory, tying the Raptors for the best winning streak in the East this season.

While each of the Nets starting-5 failed to score in double digits, Jayson Tatum and Co had 4 starters scoring 10+ points in a free-flowing game where they shot over 55% from the field and 35% from the 3-point line. Jaylen Brown had yet another player of the match night.

Making plays and getting buckets 🔥 Jaylen Brown was tonight’s @gatorade player of the game pic.twitter.com/5bwEq7glMX — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 9, 2022

Celtics had a 26-point lead to begin the 4th quarter and so everyone in the Boston uniform felt they shouldn’t be left behind in trying their hands out from the 3-point line.

Enes K Freedom swishes a 3 and Twitter goes berserk

In a game where almost every Celtics player had an attempt from the perimeter, the last man anyone wanted to see shoot a three would be Enes K Freedom. But the center had a go at it, and to everyone’s surprise, he made his only attempt from the downtown.

This is the worst thing I’ve ever filmed. Enes Freedom triple. pic.twitter.com/yf3YZTjlXI — Tyler (@BigRed2832) February 9, 2022

On the night flooded with trade news, his 3-pointer by Freedom sent NBA Twitter on a frenzy.

Ain’t no way Enes Freedom is splashing threes on the Nets — Matt Brooks (@MattBrooksNBA) February 9, 2022

Enes Freedom Stretch Five should have tremendous trade value before Thursday. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) February 9, 2022

Enes Freedom had more threes than Kyrie Irving James Harden and Kevin Durant combined tonight — Sam👎 (@TreIindor20) February 9, 2022

Enes Kanter hits a three? drug test him @NBA — Big T. ☘️ (@CelticsChad) February 9, 2022

Even the Nets fans wished it to be a dream that would never come true.

We just let Enes Freedom hit a 3 on us. — Leb 🦋 (@PlayboiSimmons) February 9, 2022

New Enes Freedom garbage time 3 being added to the “highlights” pic.twitter.com/FCDuyo3yUT — Nick (boston sports enjoyer) (@nickdelpizzahut) February 9, 2022

Meanwhile, a C’s fan tried to have some fun offering Freedom for Harden on a Nets fans’ Twitter space.

Just got into a nets space and gave them the ol James Harden and a second round protected pick for Enes Freedom take lmaooo — Rob (@rob_thibeault) February 9, 2022

Both these teams look to have swapped places compared to when this season started. While everything has started clicking for the Celtics, the Nets struggle to get even one of their regular starters. Also, they literally have exchanged places in the Eastern Conference standings.