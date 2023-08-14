Aired 2 Years Before His $10,000,000 Li Ning Deal, Dwyane Wade Now Laughs At His Commercial With Michael Jordan’s Brand

Li Ning is one of the biggest companies in the sportswear business. With around $3,800,000,000 in revenue, it made a name for itself thanks to its affiliation with some of the NBA’s top stars. Perhaps its most popular superstar is none other than the newest Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade. Wade signed with the Chinese-based brand in 2012 for $10,000,000. But, two years prior, he was still with Michael Jordan and his Jordan Brand, and recently he looked back at one of his last commercials with them, starring Kevin Hart, and couldn’t help but laugh on Instagram.

A few months back, Flash recounted the story of how he first met His Airness. In 2003, on Draft Night, Wade decided to celebrate his selection by the Miami Heat by hosting a party. It was here, that his cousin told him that Jordan was waiting outside because he was denied entry. Shocked, he stepped out to see MJ sitting on a bike. The two had a casual conversation, as Michael admitted he had just dropped by to show D-Wade some love. It was probably this interaction that opened the door for Wade to become a Jordan Brand athlete in 2009.

Dwyane Wade cannot help but laugh as he looks back on one of his Jordan Brand commercials

Recently, Dwyane Wade shared one of his older commercials with the Air Jordan brand on Instagram. The advertisement, which followed a spy movie theme, was incredible. With D-Wade tied down to a table with a laser beam moving slowly toward his head. A classic scene that looked like it came straight out of a James Bond movie.

However, Flash happened to be late for practice. So, he got Kevin Hart on a call and proceeded to escape from the Purple and Gold villain “Zen Master” who was holding him, hostage. With codenames like D3 for himself and H for K-Hart, Wade avoided snakes, fought ninjas and even casually walked out as the facility was blown to smithereens.

The obvious shot at Phil Jackson, the Lakers, and perhaps even Kobe Bryant aside, it was a great advert. And one, that Wade finds hilarious 11 years after leaving Jordan Brand. As he shared the video on his Instagram with a laughing emoji.

After leaving the brand, Wade signed with Li Ning. He’s been with the company for a while now and is the face of their brand in the NBA. With his Way of Wade line, the three-time NBA Champion has found a way to promote his own brand along with that of Li Ning.

D-Wade never discussed his departure from the Jordan Brand with MJ

In 2012, Dwyane Wade made the decision to leave the Jordan Brand and sign for Li Ning. It was an interesting choice, especially seeing that Li Ning wasn’t that big of a name in the basketball game at that point. However, Wade wanted to take his brand to new heights. However, in the process of leaving, he never really spoke to Michael Jordan.

He revealed that the brand knew the direction he was going in. And, his departure wasn’t on bad terms. As such, he left for $10,000,000 and established one of the most technologically advanced shoe lines in the NBA. The Way of Wade is one of the best sneakers in basketball. It is so popular, that Li Ning even gave Wade a lifetime contract. Thus, cementing his legacy with the company.