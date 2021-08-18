“All the Bulls said Scottie Pippen f***ed up”: Kevin Durant explains how Draymond Green and co should have reacted after their argument and how it led to his Warriors exit

Kevin Durant and Draymond Green discussed how the duo and the Warriors mismanaged the fallout of their oncourt altercation in 2018.

For 3 straight NBA seasons, it seemed as if the whole world had united against one common enemy – the Warriors. They were so unfairly good – better than the rest – that they left very little room for other teams to even dream of ‘contending’.

The Houston Rockets were the one team to take them to 7 games through 11 playoff series. Leading up to the 2019 NBA Finals, the Warriors were well on their way to a threepeat and true basketball immortality.

However, Kawhi Leonard and his spirited Raptors crew took full advantage of KD’s absence. They started the series off in top gear and before anyone knew it, held a 3-1 series lead. We all know what happened next

Kevin Durant and Draymond Green discuss how their altercation was mishandled by Bob Myers

Draymond Green recently had his former teammate on as a guest on his show called ‘Chips‘. The Klutch Sports client asked Kevin Durant for an overview of what made his mind up to leave the Warriors.

KD pointed to their argument at the start of the 2018-19 NBA season against the Clippers as the turning point:

“It was the argument, it was the way that everybody handled it. Steve Kerr acts like it didn’t happen, Bob Myers tried to just discipline you and think that that would put a mask over everything.”

“I really felt like that was such a big situation for us as a group – the first time we went through something like that. We had to get that s**t all out.”

“I remember watching ‘The Last Dance’. And what Scottie did going into that game? The whole team, the locker room said that it was f***ed up that you did that.”

“We needed that. We just needed to throw all that s*** out on the table and say ‘Yo Dray, KD, that was f***ed up that we even had to go through that. Let’s just wipe our hands off of that and go finish the task.”