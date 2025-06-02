Are Shaq and Charles Barkley Friends? Exploring Their History Together

Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley are currently known for their hilarious on-air rapport on Inside the NBA, constantly cracking jokes and pulling pranks at each other’s expense. The pair’s banter is arguably the most entertaining aspect of the now-former TNT broadcast. The two Hall of Famers have great on air chemistry, but that begs the question: have they always been friends?

Drafted eight years apart, Shaq and Chuck were never able to face off in their respective primes. But that doesn’t mean they don’t have an extensive on-court history. The two legendary big men were actually heated rivals for much of their time in the league together, but tensions soon cooled once Barkley’s career was at its end.

Playing Careers

Considering Chuck had already joined the Western Conference’s Phoenix Suns when Shaq was drafted by the East’s Orlando Magic, the two never had an opportunity to face off in the playoffs until The Diesel joined the Los Angeles Lakers. The pair did play each other 15 times in the regular season, though, with Shaq’s teams barely edging out Barkley’s in wins, 8-7.

Barkley averaged 22.7 points, 13.5 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game in his career matchups against Shaq. Meanwhile, O’Neal dominated to the tune of 25.7 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks per game in the same. But it wasn’t until the 1998-99 season when the pair finally matched up in the postseason.

Shaq’s Lakers dispatched Barkley’s Rockets in a swift 3-1 gentlemen’s sweep in the first round of the 1999 NBA Playoffs. By this point, O’Neal was arguably the best player in the league while Barkley was reaching his twilight.

Shaq and Chuck’s real battle this season wasn’t during the playoffs, though. Instead, it was during a regular season contest. During a heated moment in a December contest, Shaq shoved Barkley after a hard foul, prompting Barkley to throw the ball at Shaq’s head. The two briefly scuffled before teammates broke it up. Barkley surprisingly managed to take Shaq to the ground.

Both players were ejected, and had it not been for a shocking friendship, the altercation could’ve turned into something much worse. The situation took a surprising turn when their mothers, who were very close, intervened. Lucille O’Neal and Charcey Glenn called their sons to reconcile.

Shaq recalled receiving a call from Barkley’s mother, urging him not to harm her son. This motherly intervention led to a hallway meeting where the two legends made amends. From there, a friendship blossomed.

Development of Friendship After NBA Careers

Barkley joined the Inside the NBA crew immediately following his retirement in 2000. but it wasn’t until Shaq joined the cast in 2011 that the show truly reached its peak. Shaq and Chuck have had dozens of hilarious, heated, and viral “fights” on broadcast over the years, turning the show into a fan favorite.

The two are constantly poking fun at each other, with Shaq often roasting Barkley for his weight and lack of championships. But Barkley has always managed to poke him back, often in the form of hilarious jabs or even physical comedy. Despite their lighthearted tone toward each other when the cameras are on, though, both have shared the mutual respect they have for each other.

Shaq has often praised Barkley for his impact on the game and his solidified place as one of basketball’s greatest talents. Similarly, Chuck has high praise for his Inside cohost, even referring to him as the “most dominant player he’s ever seen.”

Considering how mean-spirited they can be to each other at times, some may question whether Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley are actually friends. But with over three decades of history together, it’s clear that the pair of basketball icons have developed a tight bond over the years.