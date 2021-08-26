“Arnold Schwarzenegger calls Kawhi Leonard the Terminator!”: Clippers superstar shot a promo with the former California governor for his ‘Terminator’ movie

Kawhi Leonard had a terminator convention with Arnold Schwarzenegger when he arrived in LA for the first time as a Clipper.

Kawhi is one of the most intriguing personalities in the NBA who always has a mystery around himself. The 2x NBA champion and Finals MVP lets his game speak for itself.

Over the years, the 2x DPOY has established himself as a top 5 player in the league. Kawhi is not your regular NBA superstar trending on social media with fans surrounding him. The Klaw is a silent assassin who would dominate his opponents on both ends of the court.

The 30-year old has ended the chances of the Miami Heat and the Golden State Warriors from 3-peating. Defeating the likes of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry.

During the 2019-20 off-season, Kawhi signed a 3-year $103M deal with the LA Clippers. This would also mark the return of Kawhi in LA, the city where he was born and raised.

The word Hollywood is synonymous with LA. Thus Kawhi’s entry to LA would definitely have a cinematic touch to it, and who better to do it than the Terminator himself, Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The two stalwarts in their respective fields had shot a promotional video for Terminator: Dark Fate in 2019. The commercial also featured Paul George and Linda Hamilton.

Arnold Schwarzenegger names Kawhi Leonard as the new Terminator in town

Kawhi’s iconic laugh and his cold-blooded mentality on the basketball court fit perfectly with the Terminator’s persona on screen.

The commercial has Schwarzenegger welcoming Kawhi to LA. The Hollywood legend is more than happy with another Terminator arriving in the City. When questioned by Kawhi as to why people call him that Schwarzenegger says,

Because you have zero emotions, You feel no pain, You have no mercy. Trust me it’s a compliment, said the tinsel town superstar.

The commercial also has cameos from Paul George and Linda Hamilton, who joke about seeing two terminators. Hamilton even takes a jibe at Kawhi’s iconic laugh, comparing it to the terminator’s laugh.

The promo ends with a red light flashing through Kawhi’s eyes, a signature of the Terminator character. The promo has the perfect casting as Kawhi’s demeanor on the court has led to him being compared to the iconic character on several occasions.