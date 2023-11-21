At 38 Years 325 Days, Lakers Superstar LeBron James is Older Than 3 Current NBA Coaches

In the field of competitive sports such as the NBA, where youth often shine the brightest, LeBron James stands tall as an exception. Even being 38 years and 325 days old, the Los Angeles Lakers talisman is as hungry for success as always. LeBron’s longevity is something he’s praised for by many, and a recent post on X(formerly Twitter), which reveals the fact that LeBron is older than 3 of the current coaches in the NBA, is enough to speak about his legacy and impact in the sport.

Born on December 30, 1984, LeBron James is older than the head coaches Joe Mazzulla, Mark Daigneault, and Will Hardy.

Joe Mazzulla, who took charge of the Boston Celtics this year, is younger than the 4x NBA champion by over three years. This interesting fact surely adds a new layer of excitement to the long-standing rivalry between the 19-time All-Star and the city of Boston.

Mark Daigneault, who spearheads a high-potential roster at the Oklahoma City Thunder, is a few months younger than LeBron. Since taking over the squad back in 2020, their paths have crossed on multiple occasions, with the small forward coming out on top more often than not.

The head coach of the Utah Jazz, Will Hardy, is three years younger than James. After becoming an NBA head coach last year, following his stints as an assistant coach, he represented new ownership at the franchise. Interestingly, Will has a 2-2 record against LeBron’s team after the latter registered a win last season to qualify for the Western Conference play-in tournament.

Taylor Jenkins of the Memphis Grizzlies comes across as another name on the list, as he is only 109 days older than his conference rival. The Texas-born failed to get one over James in the first round of playoffs last season, giving birth to a mouth-watering clash.

The stats and facts speak for themselves, as they showcase the greatness of the once-generational talent who continues to break records and bring out the best of him.

The tale of LeBron James keeps going in his 21st season

Despite entering year 21 in his NBA career, LeBron displays no signs of slowing down. He leads the list of most points per game by a 38-year-old in the league with 28.8 ppg, leaving behind the likes of Michael Jordan and Karl Malone, who have had 24.8 ppg and 22.4 ppg, respectively. It further showcased his ability to guide his team, even at the latter stages of his playing career.

In February this year, he also broke the record of Lakers great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the all-time highest scorer in the NBA. Additionally, last season, the 4-time MVP even became the oldest player in the league’s history to average 25-5-5 in a regular season. In a stage where the legends often undergo a significant drop in output, LeBron’s performances never cease to amaze the viewers. Despite the ticking clock on his shoulder, his tale continues to enrich an era of the NBA that has paved the way for the modern game.