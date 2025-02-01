“Aura… It’s Unbelievable”: Michael Jordan’s Charisma Left Spurs Legend in Awe

Aug 8, 2024; Paris, France; Former NBA player Tony Parker looks on during the first half between France and Germany in a men’s basketball semifinal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Many former NBA players view Michael Jordan as a god among men. Most of today’s stars didn’t have the opportunity to watch MJ in his prime with the Chicago Bulls, but several retired legends of the past fondly remember watching him and facing off against him. That includes Tony Parker, who revealed that he first met Mike when he was just 14 years old.

The former San Antonio Spur shared how his father took him to a Bulls game during the franchise’s historic 1995-96 campaign and managed to organize a meet-and-greet with the team. During his appearance on the Knuckleheads Podcast, Parker underlined how nervous he was to meet Jordan and how that moment motivated him to become an NBA player.

When Darius Miles asked if MJ was “glowing” when Parker first met him, the Hall of Fame point guard confirmed that there was just something special about seeing the basketball icon up close. Parker said,

“It’s like an aura, you know. It’s unbelievable, the charisma that Michael had.”

Like so many other future NBA stars, the 42-year-old was left in awe after meeting Mike as a youngster.

Parker continued to explain how special his interaction with MJ was, revealing that His Airness was the only person who ever made him feel that way. Looking up in amazement during the podcast, Parker added,

“[Jordan’s] the only person ever in my whole life that I’m like this. He’s like glowing, you know, it’s crazy.”

Quentin Richardson and Miles knew exactly what Parker was talking about, as they also faced MJ late in his career.

Tony Parker is still in awe of Michael Jordan

Parker said even now, nearly 30 years later, he is still amazed by Jordan’s aura. The 18-year veteran explained how he’s met countless celebrities over the years, but MJ is the only one who continues to wow him. Throughout his NBA career, Parker and Jordan were able to interact plenty more times, which helped them establish a friendship.

Parker stated that Jordan was the most famous person in his phone, a high honor for a former top NBA player who has been known to mingle with other high-profile celebrities. Parker would even joke with his friends, showing off his phone to them whenever Jordan gave him a call. Even after a Hall of Fame career and four NBA championships with the Spurs, Parker is still in awe every time he sees MJ.

There may be heated debate over who the greatest basketball player of all time is, but there’s no doubt that Michael Jordan was essential in motivating the next generation of star hoopers.