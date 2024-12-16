mobile app bar

“Be the Same Way Both Sides”: Magic HC Jamahl Mosley Calls Out 30 to 13 Free-Throw Disparity Against Knicks

Prateek Singh
Published

Jamahl Mosley {L) and Knicks vs Magic game (R)

Credits: USA TODAY Sports

The Orlando Magic-New York Knicks matchup at Kia Center ended up creating some controversies. After losing 91-100 to the Knicks, the Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley sat down for the post-game presser. When asked for a comment on the free throw disparity between the two teams, Mosley’s frustration was apparent in his response.

He acknowledged that his team committed some fouls toward the end, but even after considering that, he couldn’t see a reason behind the stark free-throw gap. Throughout the game, the Magic only received 13 free throws.

In comparison, the Knicks received 30 free throws. Mosley said, “30 free throws to 13, I believe the count was at one point 28 to 12. They’re human beings, I understand that. I’m not going that route.”

Mosley stated that he understands it’s a physical game and both teams played it the right way. However, the officiating should be fair for both sides. He hinted that the referees were lopsided in their favors without explicitly mentioning it to avoid a fine.

He said, “We played physical, they played physical, I appreciate it. We appreciate all of it and that’s where you just ask for it to look at it and be the same way for both sides.” Jalen Brunson alone (14) shot more free throws than the entire Magic team. Except for OG Anunoby, every other Knicks starter was given free throws.

On the other hand, none of the Magic starters received any free throws. In fact, in their entire team, only two players were able to stand on the charity stripe, Moritz Wagner, with 11 free throws, and Anthony Black, with two. The Knicks made 24 of their 30 free throws whereas the Magic made 10 of 13.

Despite what looked like a clean robbery by the refs, Mosley didn’t lose his cool. He stated that he cannot hold the loss against the players. With this loss, the Magic are now on a two-game losing streak.

The Knicks are currently in the third position in the East with a 16-10 record. Orlando is right below them with a 17-11 record.

