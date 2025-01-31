“Been Letting Frauds A** Turkeys From Utah In The All Star”: Vernon Maxwell’s Unique Congratulations To Alperen Sengun

Vernon Maxwell has been a staunch Utah Jazz detractor for decades on end. Most of his social media posts have revolved around his distaste for them and Alperen Sengun’s Western Conference All-Star announcement saw him pounce at the opportunity to go at Utah yet again on X.

“They’ve been letting fraud a** turkeys from Utah in the All Star for years. It’s about time we have a legit guy from Turkey in. Congrats my guy Sengun!!!!!”

Vernon is best known for the time he spent on the Houston Rockets during the 1990s, assuming the alias ‘Mad Max’ for good reason. He’s been rooting for the Rockets since then so his excitement for Alperen making the ASG is very understandable as he not only deserves the honor but will be the first Houston All-Star since James Harden and Russell Westbrook half a decade ago.

Sengun will also be the NBA’s first Turkish All-Star since Mehmet Okur in 2006-07. Many fans under Vernon’s tweet believed he was taking a shot at Okur with this message of his but it’s more so in line with his hate for the state of Utah and Jazz fans.

The Rockets have been a top 3 seed in the loaded Western Conference for a majority of the season and it’s in large part due to Sengun’s predicted improvement. Seen as a jack of all trades on offense, he’s been described as ‘baby Jokic’ on several occasions, which goes to show just how versatile his arsenal is.

Maxwell’s hate for Utah runs deep

While Maxwell’s excitement is justified, the way he packaged his congratulations message is what intrigued fans. Why has he taken yet another shot at Utah?

Simply put, there’s nothing Utah has done in recent history that has irked the defensive savant. It’s Jazz fans’ overall existence that has Vernon vexed at all times. He’s credited these feelings of his to several experiences he’s had in Utah that have been rather unpleasant.

“I was gonna get abused with the N-word,” said Maxwell to the Salt Lake Tribune regarding what always occurred during his games against the Jazz.

“They used to talk about my mom, they used to talk about my kids, they used to talk about my pops-which, I don’t even care about talking about him; I don’t deal with his a** anyway. But I’m just saying; it was just abusive.”

Jazz fans have earned quite the unsavory reputation over the decades due to repeated instances of comments made towards players. “I have heard about Utah before,” said Ja Morant, insinuating that the prevailing notions against the Utah fanbase are ever-present.

Russell Westbrook and Donovan Mitchell are two superstar level talent who have also commented on the racism within the state, with the latter calling it “draining”. So, when it comes to why Maxwell despises the Jazz, it shouldn’t come as a surprise as various players have corroborated his resentment.